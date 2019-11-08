Seattle Sounders vs. Toronto FC odds: 2019 MLS Cup picks, predictions from proven model

A champion will be crowned on Sunday when the Seattle Sounders host Toronto FC in the 2019 MLS Cup. It's the third time in the past four years these two clubs have met in the MLS Cup Final, with the teams splitting titles in 2016 and 2017. Seattle defeated Los Angeles FC to reach its third MLS Cup, while Toronto knocked off the defending MLS champions Atlanta United FC. Kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET from CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Oddsmakers list Seattle as a -120 money line favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while Toronto is going off at +280 (risk $100 to win $280). A draw is listed at +250 (after 90 minutes of play), and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you make your 2019 MLS Cup picks, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

The model has taken into account that Seattle features an explosive offense that has been red-hot in its most recent outings. In fact, the Sounders have scored multiple goals in their last three games, which includes a three-goal performance against LAFC in the Western Conference Finals. And despite only having possession for 31 percent of the game against LAFC, Seattle was able to record 11 shots. Plus, Seattle gets the benefit of hosting the 2019 MLS Cup, as the Sounders have won five of their last six games at CenturyLink Field.

Forward Jordan Morris is the catalyst for Seattle's offense, recording three goals and one assist in three playoff matchups. For the season. Morris has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists.

But just because Seattle is extremely hard to beat at home doesn't mean the Sounders can outlast Toronto FC on Sunday and provide value on the money line.

That's because Toronto FC has plenty of experience in big matches. This will be Toronto's third appearance in the MLS Cup Final in the past four years. In 2017, Toronto FC knocked off Seattle 2-0, winning its first-ever MLS Cup title.

Toronto FC is led by Alejandro Pozuelo, who recorded 12 goals and 12 assists this season. Pozuelo scored both of Toronto's goals in a 2-1 victory over No. 1 seed New York City FC in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

