Senegal vs. Iraq odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks from expert on 23-13 run

Despite both teams having lost both of their opening two 2026 World Cup matches in Group I, Senegal and Iraq still have a chance to qualify for the knockout stage with a win and some help. Senegal has had success at a World Cup, reaching the quarterfinals in 2002, while Iraq is looking for its first-ever win in the competition, having placed 23rd overall in 1986. Senegal dropped a 3-1 decision to France on June 16, while losing 3-2 to Norway on Monday. Iraq, meanwhile, lost 4-1 to Norway on June 22, and 3-0 to France on Monday.

Kickoff for Senegal vs. Iraq is 3 p.m. ET from Toronto. The latest Senegal vs. Iraq odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Senegal at -500 (risk $500 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Iraq at +1200 and a draw at +600. The over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before locking in any Senegal vs. Iraq picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Senegal vs. Iraq predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, entering Thursday on an 23-13-2 run on WC picks (+387). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Senegal vs. Iraq and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Iraq vs. Senegal:

Senegal vs. Iraq 90-minute money line Senegal -500, Iraq +1200, Draw +600 Senegal vs. Iraq over/under: 3.5 goals Senegal vs. Iraq spread: Senegal -1.5 (-170) Senegal vs. Iraq picks: See picks at SportsLine Senegal vs. Iraq streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Senegal vs. Iraq predictions

After examining Senegal vs. Iraq from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 3.5 total goals (+128). Despite two close losses to start the competition, Senegal have an opening to the knockout round and Eimer expects to see maximum effort from them against an inferior Iraq side.

He notes that Senegal's strikers "really showing some serious pressing abilities," and with both sides desperate for three points, Eimer is expecting a high-scoring matchup. See Eimer's best bets for Senegal vs. Iraq at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Iraq vs. Senegal at FanDuel here:

How to make Senegal vs. Iraq picks

After studying the Iraq vs. Senegal matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in three best bets that all return plus money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Senegal vs. Iraq? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Senegal vs. Iraq, all from expert on a 23-13 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.