Senegal vs. Algeria: Africa Cup of Nations final prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final is on Friday as Senegal and Algeria meet with the title on the line in Egypt. Senegal is coming off a 1-0 win over Tunisia in the semifinals, advancing on an own goal in extra time, while Algeria got by Nigeria 2-1 thanks to a magical, late free kick from Riyad Mahrez. Senegal has never won the tournament but did make the final in 2002, losing to Cameroon. Algeria has won the title just one, and that came in 1990 against Nigeria.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

AFCON final: Senegal vs. Algeria

Date : Friday, July 19



: Friday, July 19 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Cairo International Stadium



: Cairo International Stadium TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Senegal: This could be the day this team has always dreamed of. Building off of a decent showing at the 2018 World Cup, this team has a ton of talent in winger Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The defense has been strong, but the issue that they have had is in attack. Four straight shutouts has the defense looking confident as can be, but one goal scored in each of the last three games is concerning. Only seven of the team's last 32 shots have gone on goal.

Algeria: Algeria already beat Senegal at the tournament, winning 1-0 in the group stage despite Senegal having more of the ball and more chances. Mohamed Belaili scored the winner in the 49th minute that helped Algeria win the group. They had trouble creating in that game, but the defense was able to control the Senegal attack. Expect Algeria to play a bit more aggressively in attack with Mahrez and Sofiane Feghouli.

Senegal vs. Algeria prediction

The Senegal attack comes alive, and Mane gets the winner in the second half on a fantastic solo run and finish.

Pick: Senegal 2, Algeria 1