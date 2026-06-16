Senegal vs. France odds, picks, prediction, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match on Tuesday

France and Senegal square off on Tuesday, June 16 in a Group I match that should be one of the more entertaining group stage matches at the 2026 World Cup. France won the World Cup in 2018 and lost to Argentina on penalties after a 3-3 tie in the 2022 final. Les Bleus rank third in the world behind Argentina and Spain. Senegal are ranked 16th and beat Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations final in January, but the title was forfeited because of the team's protest of a penalty call.

Kickoff on Tuesday is set for 3 p.m. ET in East Rutherford, N.J. The latest Senegal vs. France odds at FanDuel list Les Bleus as -220 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Senegal priced at +600 and the draw at +340. The Over/Under for total match goals is 2.5 (Over -110, Under -110).

Those looking to bet on soccer, including Tuesday's Senegal vs. France match, make sure you see what soccer expert Martin Green and Jim Holliman have to say. Green is a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide and is 18-8 in his last 26 Champions League picks. Holliman is a writer and editor who finished the 2022-23 Champions League season with a 23-14 record (+7.82) and was 25-17 (+5.27) on UCL picks in 2023-24.

Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps have seen some huge returns. For more 2026 World Cup coverage and picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model and our other experts have to say.

Senegal vs. France betting odds

Senegal vs. France money line: France -220, Draw +340, Senegal +600 Senegal vs. France Over/Under: 2.5 goals (Over -110, Under -110) Bet Senegal vs. France on FanDuel: Click here for the latest FanDuel promo code

Senegal vs. France betting preview

France are the +460 co-favorites (along with Spain) to win the 2026 World Cup at FanDuel and are -220 favorites to win Group I. Senegal are the third choice to win the group at +750, behind Norway (+300). France have been one of the world's best teams for most of the World Cup era, failing to qualify just five times in the previous 22 tournaments and reaching at least the semifinals seven times. They have reached the final four times and won it all twice (1998 and 2018). This is Senegal's fourth World Cup appearance, and they reached the quarterfinals in 2002. They lost to England 2-0 in the Round of 16 in 2022.

Of course, the French attack is led by Kylian Mbappe, who is just one short of Oilivier Giroud's all-time mark of 57 goals with Les Bleus. Mbappe has five more than former France superstar Thierry Henry, and the 27-year-old hasn't even reached 100 international matches played. Giroud needed 137 games to set the mark. Mbappe had 40 goals in 42 matches in all competitions with Real Madrid in Spain's La Liga in 2025-26. He won the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup with eight goals and is sixth all-time in World Cup goals with 12, tied with Pele.

Mbappe is the center of attention but France have plenty of other talent, with Bayern Munich's Michael Olise and Paris Saint-Germain teammates Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele also in the potent attack. France have scored multiple goals in nine of their last 10 matches, and Olise had a hat trick in a 3-1 victory against Northern Ireland in their most recent friendly.

France allowed only four goals (and scored 16) in going 5-1-0 in six World Cup qualifying matches. The likes of Barcelona's Jules Kounde, Arsenal's William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich put up a solid defense in front of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Senegal are in their third straight World Cup and are always a dangerous foe. Talisman Sadio Mane will be looking to make up for lost time after missing the 2022 edition with an injury. He has almost twice as many goals as any other player in Senegal's history with 55 in 128 international matches. The 34-year-old, now with Al-Nassr, had 10 goals and six assists in 25 games in the Saudi Pro League and is surrounded by a strong mix of youth and experience.

Ismaila Sarr of Crystal Palace has 19 goals with the national team, and Sunderland 22-year-old Habib Diarra and Bayern Munich's Nicolas Jackson, 24, also are strong supporting players. A scoreless draw with Saudi Arabia in their final friendly could be cause for concern, but the Lions of Teranga had scored at least once in their previous 17 matches. Their only losses in the past 18 months came against Brazil (2-0) and the USMNT (3-2). The forfeit loss puts them at 12-2-3 over that span.

The defense is anchored by veterans Kalidou Koulibaly of Al-Hilal and Lyon's Moussa Niakhate. Veteran Edouard Mendy, now with Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia after three season with Chelsea, is a steady presence in net. Senegal will put up resistance and can catch France on counterattacks, so France won't be looking past this critical opener in a tough group.

Senegal vs. France best bets

Over 2.5 goals (-114 at FanDuel)

Senegal +1.5 (-184 at FanDuel)

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams are pretty solid in the back, but these attacks are going to get their chances. Both teams have scored in France's past five matches and their past nine games have seen at least three total goals. Both teams to score is +100 at FanDuel, but Green is going with the Over. "France boasts the best attack in world soccer," he says, adding that "Les Bleus should score at least two goals in this game." Senegal typically play tight games, but they don't typically play teams with the scoring potential of France, and the USMNT scored three goals on this side just over two weeks ago.

Senegal +1.5

Senegal haven't faced a team like France in a while, though their AFCON performance was impressive and they can hang with anyone on their best days. With a tough draw and what they hope will be many games to play, France might not be aggressive to start. Senegal can make them pay if they are, and a 2-1 result in Les Bleus' favor sounds about right. The 2-0 loss to Brazil in November is the only time Senegal have given up more than one goal or lost by more than one in their past 17 matches. They have eight clean sheets in that span and while that's unlikely to happen, France aren't likely to score enough to cover this spread.