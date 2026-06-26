Senegal vs. Iraq live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

A third-place group stage prize is potentially up for grabs in Group I between Senegal and Iraq on Friday. The FIFA 2026 World Cup is in the final stretch of the opening round, and with eight of the 12 best teams moving on into the knockout rounds, there's at least hope for these two teams as they sit on zero points through two games.

Senegal have a roster capable of more with Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, and Ismaila Sarr, and they'll need to produce with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy questionable on the injury report. Anything less than a win will end their World Cup journey. To have zero points over two games, the shadows of disappointment are haunting the African side, and they'll have more pressure on them as favorites in this one after falling to mighty France and Erling Haaland's Norway.

Iraq are in the same exact position as Senegal. If they want a shot at future rounds, they need all three points and a chunk of goals. Players Ali Al Mafraje and Mohanad Ali Kadhim are listed as questionable, and the team is likely to rely on Ali Al-Hamadi up top to score historic goals and Zindane Iqbal to create.

How to watch Senegal vs. Iraq

Date: Friday, June 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario

TV: FS1 (Eng), Universo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Senegal -425 | Draw +550 | Iraq +1000

Senegal vs. Iraq predicted starting lineups

Senegal: Edouard Mendy; Krepin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhate, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Idrissa Gueye, Pape Gueye; Ismaila Sarr, Lamine Camara, Sadio Mane; Nicolas Jackson

Iraq: Ahmed Basil Al Fadhli; Hussein Ali, Akam Hashem, Zaid Tahseen, Merchas Doski; Amir Al-Ammari, Zaid Ismael; Ahmed Qasem, Zidane Iqbal, Ibrahim Bayesh; Ali Al-Hamadi

Keep up with the World Cup standings here

Senegal vs. Iraq pick, prediction

There will be two desperate teams who need to create their own luck and have some more fall their way in other games. It should lead to a fun game for neutrals. Pick: Senegal 2, Iraq 1

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

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