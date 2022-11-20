Senegal and Netherlands, two under-the-radar teams with loads of talent, meet on Monday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It's the group stage opener for both teams as they are in Group A alongside Qatar and Colombia, who played on Sunday. Despite having Sadio Mane sidelined for the remainder of the tournament, the Senegalese are loaded with top talent like Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy. Meanwhile, the Dutch are hoping to make noise after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Both teams are viewed as dark horses who could cause some noise in this competition. While the Netherlands know all about deep runs in the tournament, this is much different side than the one that made the semifinals in 2014 and missed out in 2018.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Monday, Nov. 21 | Time : 11 a.m. ET

: Monday, Nov. 21 | : 11 a.m. ET Location : Al Thumama Stadium -- Doha, Qatar

: Al Thumama Stadium -- Doha, Qatar TV: Fox and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Fox and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Senegal +575; Draw +275; Netherlands -189 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Senegal: The reigning champions of Africa, they are loaded. Be it Edouard Mendy, Koulibaly or others, these are impact players that can get them past the Dutch. Unfortunately for them, an injury to Mane will keep him out of the tournament. We'll see if Watford's Ismaila Sarr can help fill the void left by the absence of the Bayern Munich man.

Netherlands: The strength of this team is at the back with Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt and Stefan de Vrij among the options. The key to this team will be getting consistency in attack. Young PSV star Cody Gakpo is one to watch as he's potentially the next big thing, while Donyell Malen, Steven Bergwijn and Arnaut Danjuma all have the speed and technical ability to do damage. This is a fairly young team, but the potential is there for a deep run.

Prediction

The reigning champions of Africa could have had enough to start the tournament with a perceived upset, but without Mane, this becomes all about the Dutch. Pick: Senegal 0, Netherlands 2