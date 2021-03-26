Serbia and Portugal meet at Rajko Mitic on Saturday for their second 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier after both countries opened their Group A accounts with wins. The Serbs beat Republic of Ireland 3-2 while Portugal struggled to a 1-0 home win over Azerbaijan. Whoever can take all three points here will open up an early lead in the race to Qatar.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Mar. 27 | Time: 03:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, Mar. 27 | 03:45 p.m. ET Location: Rajko Mitic -- Belgrade, Serbia

Rajko Mitic -- Belgrade, Serbia Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Serbia +375; Draw +260; Portugal -138 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Serbia:

The Dragan Stojkovic era got off to a winning start with the Ireland success and Dusan Tadic provided a hat-trick of assists as Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice and Dusan Vlahovic got the other. That victory will give the Serbs belief that they can emerge from this group with Portugal's struggles against Azerbaijan lending further encouragement.

Portugal:

The Portuguese needed a Maksim Medvedev own goal to open with a win in Turin and they will need to do better against a Serbian side that can score goals. Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo will be expected to rise to the challenge and provide a greater goal threat than in midweek.

Prediction

An entertaining draw. Pick: Serbia 2-2 Portugal.