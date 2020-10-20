Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry has test positive for coronavirus, the club announced Tuesday. This diagnosis means that the ex-West Brom and Arsenal player will not play in the Champions League opener for his club.

Gnabry is the first Bayern Munich player to test positive for the respiratory disease. The club noted in a brief statement that the 25-year-old is reportedly "doing well" while he quarantines at home. The defending Champions League winners are scheduled to face off against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in Allianz Arena.

This news comes after Gnabry spent the early parts of Tuesday training with his Bayern teammates prior to their first group stage match of this season's Champions League. His positive test also means that he will miss his club's league game against Entracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

The winger had looked to pick up right where he left off following the best season of his career, where he scored 23 goals in 46 games. He had scored a hat-trick during Bayern Munich's 8-0 win against Schalke to kick off the Bundesliga season, and he had started all four of the club's league games so far in the season.

Along with Atletico Madrid, the German and European champions share a group with Red Bull Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow.