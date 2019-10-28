Sergino Dest picks United States over Netherlands, providing boost at right back for U.S. Soccer

The wait is over. Rising soccer star Sergino Dest finally picked which national team he will represent at the senior level moving forward, and his choice is the red, white and blue of the United States. His decision was announced on Ajax's official Twitter page on Monday.

The 18-year-old defender, who was born in the Netherlands, had been contemplating between the United States and the Dutch in what's been a hectic month-and-a-half for both parties, especially the U.S., anxiously waiting his decision. USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter and sporting director Earnie Stewart went to visit Dest last week when Ajax played Chelsea in the Champions League.

"I am happy to announce that I have decided to keep playing for the U.S. men's national team," Dest said, according to U.S. Soccer. "Of course, it was a tough decision for me when the Dutch men's national team showed their interest, but I have built up a very good feeling with team USA over the last couple of years and I strongly believe in the plans and potential of U.S. Soccer. I am therefore dedicated to making the next 10-15 years a big success and will do my utmost to help the team play for titles."

A product of the renowned Ajax youth system, Dest arrived on the European scene this season, earning a spot on the senior club squad. He's been the main starter at right back and has impressed for one of the biggest clubs in European history, regularly playing 90 minutes in the Champions League and first division. A versatile player who is good at getting forward and excels in defending one-on-one, he's one of the top young right backs in the world. Dest has played 11 matches for Ajax thus far.

Dest, who became eligible to play for the U.S. due to his Surinamese-American father. has been a key player for the American youth national teams and played at the U-20 World Cup this past summer. He was called up to the USMNT in September and played two friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay. In both of those matches, he played left back and looked sharp, further showing his versatility.

Dest rejected a call-up in October for the CONCACAF Nations League, which would have cap-tied him to the U.S. and made him ineligible to play for the Dutch national team.

Dest discussed his decision-making process with CBS Sports last week, saying the USMNT has "great chemistry."

Dest is one of the top young players in the Dutch first division. He recorded an assist against Feyenoord for Ajax on Sunday as the team remained in first place in the Eredivisie.