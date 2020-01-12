Sergio Aguero passes Thierry Henry in Premier League record book as Manchester City cruises vs. Aston Villa

For years, Thierry Henry has been widely considering the greatest foreign striker to play in the Premier League -- and you can certainly make the case that he's the best striker the league has ever seen. But there's another name entering that conversation and the league's record books. On Sunday, Manchester City's star striker Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick in a blowout win against Aston Villa to overtake Henry as the top foreign goal scorer in Premier League history. Aguero now has 177 goals in the league, more than any non-English player.

The Argentine international joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has found the back of the net 177 times in 255 Premier League appearances. Henry racked up 175 Premier League goals in his impressive career.

🇦🇷 Sergio Aguero: 176 Premier League goals

🇫🇷 Thierry Henry: 175 Premier League goals



Aguero has been as consistent as possible in his eight-and-a-half seasons in England's top flight. He played at least 34 matches in all eight seasons showing his durability, and his goal-scoring mark has been out of this world.

The trio of goals in City'd 6-0 win put him tied for fourth place all time in the league, tying him with Frank Lampard. Alan Shearer is still first at 260 goals, while Wayne Rooney finished with 208 and Andrew Cole had 187.

Here's a look at Aguero's goals per season and Premier League goals:

2011-12: 30 goals (23 PL goals)

2012-12: 17 goals (12 PL goals)

2013-14: 28 goals (17 PL goals)

2014-15: 32 goals (26 PL goals)

2015-16: 29 goals (24 PL goals)

2016-17: 33 goals (20 PL goals)

2017-18: 30 goals (21 PL goals)

2018-19: 32 goals (21 PL goals)

At this point, the 31-year-old should blow by Lampard and may just catch Andrew Cole to finish third at the end of the season. There's likely no catching Shearer -- though Aguero's 12th Premier League hat trick on Sunday moved him above Shearer into first place in that category -- but another season or two could see Aguero pass Rooney for second place on the list.