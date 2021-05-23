Sergio Aguero received a fitting sendoff at the Eithiad Stadium on Sunday in his Manchester City farewell. Playing in his final home game for City, Aguero came on in the second half against Everton and did more than just receive a warm serenade from returning fans. Aguero scored twice in the span of five minutes in City's 5-0 victory, setting a Premier League record in the process.

With the pair of goals in the final day of the domestic season, Aguero broke Wayne Rooney's record for the most Premier League goals with one club. Aguero finished his 10-season run with Manchester City with 184 Premier League goals. Rooney scored 183 goals with Manchester United.

The Argentina international is heading to Barcelona next season after tons of success in his decade with Man City. His run includes five Premier League titles, including the one from this season. Aguero scored 247 goals across all competitions in 374 games for City, and he could add a UEFA Champions League title next weekend when City face Chelsea (on Paramount+).

Injuries limited Aguero to just 12 Premier League matches this season, and his two goals scored on Sunday doubled his domestic total for the season.

"When a cycle comes to an end, many sensations arise. A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole 10 seasons — unusual for a professional player this day and age," Aguero said in a statement when he announced he was leaving the club. "Ten seasons with major achievements, throughout which I was able to become the top historic goal scorer and forging an indestructible bond with all those who love this club — people who will always be in my heart."

City's blowout win over Everton gave the Premier League champs 86 points to end the season. Liverpool and Chelsea both secured top-four spots on Sunday. You can read more about the Premier League's drama-filled final day here.