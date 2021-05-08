Sergio Aguero's failed penalty attempt against Chelsea on Saturday was pretty bad on its face, but the moment was only made worse because of two important factors. First, the Argentine striker was attempting a Panenka -- otherwise known as a "cheeky chip." Second, it ultimately became the difference in City's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

As a result of the first reason, and later the second after Marcos Alonso scored an injury time winner, the miss was the subject of plenty of online mockery. That, combined with the fact that he must have felt bad about the miss, prompted Aguero to tweet out an apology for his failed attempt at embarrassing his opponent.\

For what it's worth, the miss, and ultimate loss, likely won't mean a whole lot in the grand scheme of City's Premier League campaign. The blue side of Manchester has such an enormous lead on the rest of the pack -- even though United have two games in hand, they still trail City by 13 points in second -- that their title chances are all but guaranteed this season. It also won't serve as any sort of foreshadowing for when these two clubs face off in the Champions League final on May 29, as both sides played things close to the chest in regards to showing off potential tactics throughout the game.

Still, it's not often that a striker chooses to acknowledge such a blunder, rather than the alternative of just moving on to the next game. One can only wonder if someone like Roberto Baggio would've done the same after his infamous penalty miss if social media was a thing in his era.