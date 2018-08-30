Sergio Ramos sat behind Mohamed Salah at the Champions League draw and things got a little awkward

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah aren't really friends, and you don't have to dig too deep to figure out why. At the 2017-18 Champions Cup final, Ramos took Salah down, injuring his shoulder in the process. The injury crushed Liverpool's hopes of winning its first Champions League title since 2005 and it knocked Salah out of the World Cup opener for Egypt. On Thursday, Salah got a rather painful reminder of that memory, with Ramos seated awkwardly close to Egyptian star during the 2018-19 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award and Champions Cup draw ceremony.

You can just see how hard Salah is trying not to turn around and ask Ramos, "Can I help you?"

On his way back from collecting the Defender of the Year Award, Ramos even gave Salah a pat on the shoulder. Because Ramos does things like that.

Salah does not look particularly happy.

Ramos, of course, dislocated Salah's shoulder three months ago, and clearly, Salah hasn't gotten over that just yet. It's hard to imagine he would have. To make matters worse, Salah lost out on player of the year to Luka Modric, only reasserting Real Madrid's stranglehold in Europe. Perhaps that will change with Ronaldo in Juventus, but for now, Salah cannot be thrilled with how his night went.