Sergio Ramos will leave Real Madrid, the Spanish giants have announced tonight.

The 35-year-old is out of the contract at the end of the season but talks had been ongoing between Ramos and Madrid to extend his 16 year stay in the Spanish capital. However those have broken down and Ramos will say farewell to the club where he has won five La Liga titles and four European Cups tomorrow.

"Real Madrid CF announces that tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 12:30 pm (CET), there will be an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos, with the presence of our president Florentino Pérez.

"Next, Sergio Ramos will appear before the media at a telematic press conference."

Injuries have plagued the veteran defender this season and he has played just five games for Madrid in 2021 as he battled an issue in his left knee that required him to undergo surgery. Those difficulties ultimately cost Ramos a place in Spain's squad for the European Championships.

Meanwhile his club side have begun making preparations for a post Ramos defense, signing David Alaba on a free transfer for Bayern Munich. Agreeing a sizeable salary for the Austrian free agent at a time when their finances have been severely hampered by the coronavirus pandemic let to reports that Madrid would not be able to match the salary demands of their club captain.

Ramos' decision to depart could prompt a revival of talks to extend Raphael Varane's stay at Real Madrid. The French center back is out of contract at the end of next season and has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Ramos has made 671 appearances for Madrid since joining from Sevilla in 2005, scoring 101 goals.