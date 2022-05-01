With not long to go in the Serie A season, AC Milan have delivered when it mattered most in back-to-back weeks. A week after their stunning 2-1 win at Lazio where they scored twice in the second half, Milan beat Fiorentina on Sunday, 1-0, to put all the pressure on rival Inter.
With Rafael Leao scoring in the 82nd minute off a silly error from the visitors, Milan were able to increase their lead at the summit of the Scudetto race to five points. Inter play Udinese on Sunday and need a win to avoid seeing their city rivals become the heavy favorites to win the title.
Rafael Leão takes advantage of Fiorentina’s mistake and Milan get a huge goal in the Scudetto race. 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/1KCuUYATqL— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 1, 2022
Milan's performance against La Viola was far from perfect, and they struggled mightily to put their shots on frame, but Leao came through with a clutch finish just eight minutes on time to give the Rossoneri three golden points.
