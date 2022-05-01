With not long to go in the Serie A season, AC Milan have delivered when it mattered most in back-to-back weeks. A week after their stunning 2-1 win at Lazio where they scored twice in the second half, Milan beat Fiorentina on Sunday, 1-0, to put all the pressure on rival Inter.

With Rafael Leao scoring in the 82nd minute off a silly error from the visitors, Milan were able to increase their lead at the summit of the Scudetto race to five points. Inter play Udinese on Sunday and need a win to avoid seeing their city rivals become the heavy favorites to win the title.

Milan's performance against La Viola was far from perfect, and they struggled mightily to put their shots on frame, but Leao came through with a clutch finish just eight minutes on time to give the Rossoneri three golden points.

