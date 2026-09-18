Serie A will be back this weekend for the last round of games before the first international break of the season. The schedule also includes the clash between AS Roma and Inter at the Stadio Olimpico, which could prove pivotal in the title race, with the two sides currently the only teams to have won all four of their opening games. Elsewhere, after Fiorentina, Bologna also replaced their head coach and appointed Raffaele Palladino as the new boss after sacking Domenico Tedesco, who left the club after one draw and three defeats. Let's now take a closer look at what to watch for on Matchday 5: the player, the team, and the storylines you need to know.

Game to watch: AS Roma vs. Inter

All eyes will be on the Stadio Olimpico this weekend as AS Roma host Inter on Saturday for a key Scudetto game that will tell us more about the Giallorossi's potential in the title race. Both teams won the opening four games of the season, but while AS Roma only conceded one goal, Inter have already conceded six, including the two against Napoli and three against Udinese on Monday. Both coaches, Gian Piero Gasperini and Cristian Chivu, are aware of the importance of the game that will give us the Serie A leader ahead of the break and will both be determined to deploy their best squads.

Player to watch: Franco Mastantuono -- Fiorentina

After losing their opening three games of the season under former manager Fabio Grosso, Fiorentina immediately bounced back following the arrival of Paolo Vanoli, winning both against Venezia last weekend and then eliminating Pisa from the Coppa Italia on Tuesday. Franco Mastantuono, on loan from Real Madrid, scored his first hat-trick in Serie A, becoming the youngest Argentinian to score three goals in one game in the top five European leagues, surpassing Lionel Messi.

Stat of the weekend: At 19 years and 28 days old, Franco Mastantuono is the youngest Fiorentina player to have scored multiple goals (a brace) in Serie A — surpassing Claudio Desolati (two goals at 19 years and 52 days old, on March 17, 1974 vs. Torino).

Story of the weekend: Amorim in danger?

It was a challenging week for AC Milan coach Ruben Amorim who drew 2-2 against Lazio over last week (conceding the opening two goals) and lost 2-0 to Benfica at San Siro on Wednesday in the Europa League. With the first rumours already emerging about his position being under threat, the Rossoneri desperately need three points against Lecce at San Siro on Sunday to finish the opening stretch of their Serie A campaign on a positive note.

Speaking to Sky Italy after the defeat against Benfica, Amorim said, "At United and Milan, I have had and still have a lot of pressure, with people expecting me to solve all the problems quickly. This team is used to playing with three at the back; I don't have specific or perfect characteristics for what I want, but that's how it is at the beginning everywhere. I know it will take time, and I know the pressure is so high that it takes that time away from you, but I prefer doing this kind of work. If I have to fail, I want to fail spectacularly. I want to help this club. I don't know whether I'll have the necessary time, but the players listen to me a lot in training, and that gives me hope that we can find solutions."

How to watch Serie A Matchday 5

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday, Sept. 18

Monza vs. Sassuolo, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Sept. 19

Udinese vs. Cagliari, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Bologna vs. Torino, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Inter, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Venezia vs. Lazio, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Sept. 20

Fiorentina vs. Napoli, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Parma vs. Genoa, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Frosinone vs. Como, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Atalanta, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Lecce, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)