With just six Serie A matches remaining in the 2025–26 season, plenty is still to be decided. Inter are on the verge of clinching their 21st Scudetto and could soon become the first side to secure qualification for the next UEFA Champions League. Behind them, the race for Europe remains wide open: four Champions League spots are up for grabs, along with places in the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League, setting up a tense and unpredictable finish to the campaign. Here's what you need to know about the European race in the Italian Serie A:

How many teams will qualify?

Due to the disappointing European results of the current season, Italy's Serie A won't receive additional Champions League spots next season in the Champions League with the top four going. Then there will be two Europa League spots -- one for fifth place and one for the Coppa Italia winner, unless both Copa finalists are in cups already, which would then grant a Europa League playoff spot to sixth.

Let's now take a look at the schedule for the remaining six matchdays for all the teams in contention. And remember, you can watch Serie A action all season long on Paramount+.

1. Inter -- 75 points

Cagliari (H), Torino (A), Parma (H), Lazio (A), Hellas Verona (H), Bologna (A)

2. Napoli -- 66 points



Lazio (H), Cremonese (H), Como (A), Bologna (H), Pisa (A), Udinese (H)

3. AC Milan -- 63 points

Hellas Verona (A), Juventus (H), Sassuolo (A), Atalanta (H), Genoa (A), Cagliari (H)

4. Juventus -- 60 points

Bologna (H), AC Milan (A), Hellas Verona (H), Lecce (A), Fiorentina (H), Torino (A)

5. Como -- 58 points

Sassuolo (A), Genoa (A), Napoli (H), Hellas Verona (A), Parma (H), Cremonese (A)

6. AS Roma -- 57 points



Atalanta (H), Bologna (A), Fiorentina (H), Parma (A), Lazio (H), Hellas Verona (A)

7. Atalanta -- 53 points

AS Roma (A), Cagliari (A), Genoa (H), AC Milan (A), Bologna (H), Fiorentina (A)

8. Bologna -- 48 points

Juventus (A), AS Roma (H), Cagliari (H), Napoli (A), Atalanta (A), Inter (H)