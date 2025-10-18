Serie A is back this weekend after the second international break of the season and there are some big matches this week that could define the next few weeks of action, starting with Saturday's key game at the Stadio Olimpico between AS Roma and Inter. Even if this is only the seventh matchday of the 2025-26 season, we can already make some early statements on what we've learnt so far from the big teams and beyond. Let's take a look at some of the winners and losers:

Allegri and Pulisic new role

Despite the injury that USMNT star Christian Pulisic suffered during the international break against Australia that might forced him to be out for around one month, the start of the season for the American international under Massimiliano Allegri's management has been phenomenal. During the first eight matches of the season between Serie A and Coppa Italia, Pulisic scored six goals and provided two assists to his teammates, leading AC Milan to five Serie A wins and topping the Serie A standings as of now. Allegri's tactical decision to move him further up the pitch in a 3-5-2 system, pairing him with the central striker, has proven to be one of the Italian manager's smartest moves, significantly boosting Pulisic's performances. The only concern now is that his injury doesn't affect his momentum. Grade: A+

Fiorentina's terrible start to the season

If we were able to predict almost all the teams and their potential before the start of the season, we couldn't imagine such a slow start for the team coached by Stefano Pioli, who will be back on Sunday at San Siro facing his former club, AC Milan. Fiorentina are still waiting for their first win of the season, with three draws and three defeats in the opening six matches of the Serie A season. Pioli's side will also have to cope with the loss of their key striker, Moise Kean, who sustained a muscle injury during the international break while playing for Italy against Estonia. Grade: F

Pio Esposito's impact for Inter

Speaking of Italian strikers, Francesco Pio Esposito's impact in his Serie A debut season has been outstanding. The 20-year old already scored his first Serie A goal with Inter against Cagliari and he's one of the biggest surprises of the new season as he was immediately able to be part of the rotation for the new Inter coach, Cristian Chivu. With an injury to Marcus Thuram, he's now expected to be even more part of the team's plans, as Inter will be playing seven matches in the next 24 days and players like Yann Bonny and Esposito will be called to cope with the absence of the French striker, alongside Inter captain Lautaro Martinez. Grade: B+

Rasmus Hojlund at Napoli

When Napoli signed Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United this summer, not even in their best dreams could they have imagined the impact he would make. The Danish player already scored four goals in the opening six matches he played for Napoli, and was able to make Antonio Conte and the fans forget about injured striker Romelu Lukaku, who is not expected to be back before the next year. Hojlund has had an incredible impact at Napoli, showing that probably his disappointing Manchester United stint when he couldn't score and deliver wasn't down to his ability, but rather the circumstances. Grade: A+

McKennie's relationship with Tudor

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie is once again fully part of the rotation of the team coached by Igor Tudor, despite the usual summer rumors and a contract expiring in the summer of 2026, when he will represent the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup. Speaking to TNT, the American international underlined his relationship with the Croatian manager. "I had a long preseason and I had a discussion with Tudor, who really put me under pressure. He said, 'Hey, you're getting older and your body won't be able to recover from matches like you used to. You need to lose some weight. That's the only way you'll be involved in this team.' I put my head down, worked out as usual, and went on a diet. I don't snack as much anymore, and if I do, they're healthy snacks. No more bad snacks. I'm also training more often. And I'm running a lot. This summer is the first summer I didn't mind taking my shirt off at the pool!" So far it's working and this is just great news for the USMNT and Mauricio Pochettino heading to a key season. Grade: B