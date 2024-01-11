After 19 games played and with 19 games more to go in Serie A, it's now time to take a look back and see who are the winners and losers so far, who was the best signing and more. As things stand, Inter lead the way with 48 points with Juventus just two points behind. Milan are in third, nine points off the pace, with Fiorentina the surprise top-four side, 15 points behind the leaders.

Who are our awards from the first half of the season:

Best player: Lautaro Martinez

Who, if not him? Lautaro Martinez has been the best player in the league until now. He scored 16 goals in 17 games and has been a crucial player for Inter, who were definitely affected when he was not available and fit. Lautaro improved drastically in the past year since he won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. His mentality changed and his impact on the pitch is much more consistent week after week. On top of that, he became the face of Inter as he was nominated captain of the Nerazzurri in the summer 2023, after former captain Samir Handanovic retired from professional soccer.

Most disappointing player: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

In this case, I had to pick a Napoli player considering that the current Serie A title holders are the most disappointing side of the season. The numbers of Kvaratskhelia are not terrible (five goals scored and three assists provided), but his performances can't be even compared to the ones of last season. For sure he's not the only issue for Napoli, as the Italian giants decided to sack Rudi Garcia back in November, after a disappointing start of the year. However, since Walter Mazzarri took charge of Napoli, things did not improve at all and the recent performances of Kvaratskhelia reflect the team's form -- bad.

Best signing: Christian Pulisic

USMNT winger Christian Pulisic is the best signing of the season so far. AC Milan signed Pulisic in the summer for around €22 million from Chelsea, making him a starter under Stefano Pioli this campaign. Pulisic scored scored six goals and provided five assists in 17 games played in the Italian Serie A. Some goals were crucial as well, as the ones scored away against Genoa in the last minutes of the match or the one at San Siro against Sassuolo late in December. So far, only positive things to write about the American international's season debut in the Italian league.

Most disappointing signing: Renato Sanches

Talking about signings, we can't say the same about former Bayern Munich player Renato Sanches who joined AS Roma on loan from PSG but will likely end his spell at the Giallorossi this winter if he finds the right opportunity. Jose Mourinho was not able to find a place for the Portuguese midfielder in the team, and also due to injuries, he played only five games and a total of 117 minutes with the AS Roma jersey. In particular, against Bologna on Dec. 17, Mourinho replaced Renato Sanches only 19 minutes after he decided to sub him in during the second half of the game. As of today, that was the last time Sanches played with his current club.

Best manager: Thiago Motta

Bologna are the surprise of the season so far. The side coached by Thiago Motta impressed for the way they played and performed against the big teams as well. In fact, Bologna are currently in the race to end up in the top four of the league this season and that's not a coincidence considering his work. He started a new cycle at the club after the difficult decision to part ways with Sinisa Mihajlovic back in September 2022. Motta is one one of the best coaches around the country and it's likely that in the summer multiple European clubs will try to appoint him as he's lifted this side into places not many expected.

Best young talent: Joshua Zirkzee

Motta couldn't do it by himself. Joshua Zirkzee has been one of the best players of the season so far. The former Bayern Munich striker has shown incredible growth in the past months and has been much more consistent compared to the past. Zirkzee is the most talented player of the team and probably one of the most talented in the whole league. He scored seven goals and provided two assists in 19 games played. An incredible impact that is driving Bologna to fight for an European spot.

Best free agent: Marcus Thuram

AC Milan and Inter fought some days to sign Marcus Thuram as free agent in the summer of 2023 and now we know why. The French striker has been one of the strongest players in the league and scored seven goals and also provided six assists. The partnership with Lautaro is working well, even better than we could imagine. In fact, he arrived to replace basically both Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku, who decided to not sign again with Inter in the summer. The Nerazzurri fans are now more than happy to see Thuram with their colors and expect a lot from him in the coming months.

Best goal scored: Federico Dimarco

Inter's Federico Dimarco scored this one against Frosinone back in November. Can't imagine something better.

Best assist: Victor Osimhen

It's not a goal, but this assist from Victor Osimhen needs to be here. Look at this special display of ability: