Serie A was back over the weekend in the first matchday after the international break and there were plenty of interesting things to look at. First of all, Atalanta and Inter showcased a spectacular 4-4 draw in Bergamo, which underlined once again the defensive issues of the team led by Cristian Chivu. Elsewhere, AS Roma, Napoli, Juventus and AC Milan all won and had some convincing performances. Now, it's time for our Serie A hot takes.

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Inter can't win the title again

Inter are in trouble, once again, for the same issues. The team led by Chivu managed to draw a game against Atalanta where they scored four goals and Inter striker Francesco Pio Esposito netted a hat-trick. This is worrying, especially considering the defensive record of the Nerazzurri, who have conceded 17 goals in 12 games so far, and are the ninth-best Serie A team if we look at the goals conceded, showing a disappointing defending record which makes things really hard for Inter in the long term. Despite having some of the best defenders in the league, Inter have been surprisingly vulnerable defensively since the start of the season. They've shown far too many weaknesses to be considered serious contenders for the Serie A title. You simply cannot win the Scudetto if you continue defending like this.

Pulisic is on fire (finally!)

Christian Pulisic has finally landed. After a slow start to the season due to the injury that affected him at the end of the 2026 World Cup, the American striker is now in his best condition under Ruben Amorim. Pulisic has scored four goals in the last five Serie A games, and looks to be finally at his best. The American striker has just extended his deal until 2031 and he's one of the most crucial players for the Italian club. Things are finally looking great for him and AC Milan, but they need to keep going like this.

Genoa to end up in the top 10

We probably forgot about Genoa a little too soon. The team led by Daniele De Rossi had a slow start to the season but they are now in great form with four wins in the last five Serie A games and are in the top 10 of the standings. Before the start of the new campaign, I thought they could be the surprise package of the season. So far, I've been proven wrong, but they could still be getting back into contention for a place in the race. Their striker, Milutin Osmajić, has been phenomenal, scoring six goals in the opening 11 games of his Serie A season. Not bad at all.