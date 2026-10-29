It's a busy week in Italy after midweek Serie A action leading into another exciting weekend that will see two of the biggest matches of the season: The Derby della Madonnina between Inter and AC Milan on Saturday followed on Sunday by the match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin. Two big games that might also determine the future of two coaches, as Ruben Amorim and Luciano Spalletti have their jobs on the line. Let's now take a step back to see what happened in the last 48 hours: It's time for our Serie A hot takes.

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Inter don't deserve to be in first place

Despite being at the top of the Serie A table with a record of 25 points in nine games (eight wins, one draw), the Nerazzurri struggled more than expected against Venezia away on Wednesday. Cristian Chivu's side managed just two goals, both coming from own goals, while Venezia looked more likely to win until the own goal changed the course of the game. The Inter coach seemed frustrated at the end of the game, knowing that despite being at the top of the standings, things need to improve drastically in the coming weeks. The Nerazzurri have also shipped ten goals in nine matches, a defensive record hardly befitting a side with Scudetto ambitions.

Time for Luciano Spalletti will be sacked

Things are not going well for Luciano Spalletti at Juventus as the Bianconeri lost 2-0 away against Genoa on Wednesday, showing some recurring issues they had so far this season, both defensively and in attack. The most worrying factor is how the Italian manager explained the defeat after the match, pointing out a lack of mental energy: "We need to see whether these players are capable of giving everything they have right now. We haven't fought hard enough, and this is an issue we've been dealing with since the beginning of the year. We need to show more fight in that regard. Three days ago the attitude was different. I still feel I'm the right person to give this team a wake-up call." However, the match against Napoli that will take place in Turin on Sunday will be the last chance for him to prove he's the right coach to change the direction of the team. With the upcoming November international break, things might change quickly at Juventus.

Ruben Amorim to follow?

If Spalletti's future depends on the result against Napoli, things are not that different for AC Milan coach Ruben Amorim, who will face Inter on Saturday at San Siro in one of the most awaited matches of the season. Clearly, Amorim is in a different place compared to Spalletti at Juventus. While Spalletti joined Juventus one year ago, Amorim was appointed in the summer to replace Massimiliano Allegri, after American owner Gerry Cardinale decided to sack the whole club hierarchy following a disappointing end of the past season. However, AC Milan lost 4-2 at home against Bologna after being 2-1 up at the end of the first half, and the Rossoneri are already seven points behind Inter and Lazio, at the top of the standings. The Derby against Inter can become a crucial turning point for Amorim at the club.



