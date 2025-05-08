The 2024-25 Serie A season is in full swing as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Napoli look like the favorites to win the league and will fight until the last matchday of the season, but Antonio Conte's side look now as the strongest candidate after Inter lost two key Serie A matches against Bologna and AS Roma, with three matches left before the end of the season. Here's what to expect this weekend:

Game of the week: Lazio vs. Juventus

Lazio will host Juventus on Saturday for what is likely to become a key match for the Champions League race, as there are currently three teams (Juventus, Lazio and AS Roma) sitting at 63 points, with Bologna at 62. The Champions League race will be a close one until the very end of the season, with three matches left before the end of the 2024-25 campaign, and one between Lazio and Juventus can definitely make a big step on Saturday if one team manages to win. Igor Tudor, who is currently the Juventus head coach, is back at the Olimpico where he managed Lazio from March 2024 to the end of the season, before deciding to part ways with the Italian club before the summer.

Date : Saturday, May 10 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 10 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico-- Rome, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico-- Rome, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Lazio +145; Draw +219; Juventus +192

AC Milan to host Bologna

Christian Pulisic and AC Milan have some chances to end up in Europe next season, but to make it happen, they have to face Bologna twice in less than four days. The first time will be on Friday at San Siro for the Serie A match, while on Wednesday, the teams coached by Sergio Conceicao and Vincenzo Italiano will face again at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome for the 2024-25 Coppa Italia final. The winner of the final will play Europa League soccer next season, but Bologna still have a chance to qualify again in the Champions League in the coming weeks.

Date : Friday, May 9 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Friday, May 9 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan +151; Draw +229; Bologna +174

Will Inter keep hoping?

After the historical Champions League second leg tie at San Siro against Barcelona, Simone Inzaghi's Inter are back in the Serie A and will face Torino on Sunday, but it's likely that the Nerazzurri will be affected by the European semifinals while Napoli will face Genoa on Sunday afternoon and have another big chance to get closer to their fourth Serie A Scudetto win in their history, two years after winning the 2022-23 Serie A title under manager Luciano Spalletti.

Date : Sunday, May 10 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 10 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Torino, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico -- Torino, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Torino +500; Draw +300; Inter -188

How to watch: Matchday 36

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, May 9

AC Milan vs. Bologna, 2:45 p.m.(Paramount+)

Saturday, May 10

Como vs. Cagliari, 9 a.m.(Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Juventus, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Empoli vs. Parma, 2:45 p.m.(Paramount+)

Sunday, May 11

Udinese vs. Monza, 6:30 a.m.(Paramount+)

Verona vs. Lecce, 9 a.m.(Paramount+)

Torino vs. Inter, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Genoa, 2:45 p.m.(Paramount+)

Monday, May 12

Venezia vs. Fiorentina, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. AS Roma, 2:45 p.m.(Paramount+)