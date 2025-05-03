The 2024-25 Serie A season is in full swing as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Napoli look like the favorites to win the league and will fight until the last matchday of the season, but Antonio Conte's side look now as the strongest candidate after Inter lost the last two Serie A matches against Bologna and AS Roma. Here's what to expect this weekend:

Game of the week: Bologna vs. Juventus

After winning against Inter but then drawing away against Udinese, Bologna will face Juventus in their home stadium for another key Champions League match as both sides are currently contending a spot in the top four to play in the most important European tournament next season. The team coached by Igor Tudor will need to accomplish that without key player Kenan Yıldız who will serve a two-matches suspension after receiving a red card against Monza over the last weekend.

Date : Sunday, May 4 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 4 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Renato Dall'Ara -- Bologna, Italy

: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara -- Bologna, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Bologna +141; Draw +204; Juventus +210

Napoli's key match

The Azzurri will face Lecce on Saturday in another key Scudetto game with four games left before the end of the season as Antonio Conte's side can get an advantage over the recent disappointing results of Inter. The Nerazzurri lost two games in a row in the last two weeks against Bologna and Roma and are now three points behind Napoli, but Simone Inzaghi's team might also be affected by their Champions League's second leg semifinal against FC Barcelona that will take place on Tuesday in Milan.

Date : Saturday, May 3 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 3 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare -- Lecce, Italy

: Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare -- Lecce, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Lecce -195; Draw +300; Napoli +544

Inter to rotate ahead of UCL

Inter are facing Hellas Verona on Saturday, but all the attention will be on Tuesday's FC Barcelona second leg at San Siro. This is why Inzaghi will definitely rotate some of their key players, while team captain Lautaro Martinez and French defender Benjamin Pavard will miss Verona game due to injuries. Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and Inter manager Simone Inzaghi will serve one-match suspension on Saturday after their names emerged in the ultras investigation that led to the arrest of 19 Inter and AC Milan supporters on September 30.

Date : Sunday, May 3 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 3 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -312; Draw +401; Hellas Verona +813

How to watch: Matchday 35

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, May 2

Torino vs. Venezia, 2:45 p.m.(Paramount+)

Saturday, May 3

Parma vs. Como, 9 a.m.(Paramount+)

Cagliari vs. Udinese, 9 a.m.(Paramount+)

Lecce vs. Napoli, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Hellas Verona, 2:45 p.m.(Paramount+)

Sunday, May 4

Empoli vs. Lazio, 6:30 a.m.(Paramount+)

Monza vs. Atalanta, 9 a.m.(Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Fiorentina, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bologna vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m.(Paramount+)

Monday, May 5

Genoa vs. AC Milan, 2:45 p.m.(Paramount+)