After losing against Lazio on Friday, Inter Milan are back in action on Tuesday and they face Cremonese at San Siro. AC Milan are also in action as they travel to Sassuolo, where, three months ago, they won their first Scudetto in eleven years. Jose Mourinho's AS Roma also kick off on Tuesday, as they face AC Monza at home. Inter and Milan are entering a key week, since on Saturday they will play the Derby della Madonnina. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Cremonese

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 30 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: San Siro -- Milan

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Inter -950; Draw +850; Cremonese +2400 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Inter Milan: Inter are expected to make some changes ahead of the Milan derby and goalkeeper Andre Onana is expected to make his debut with the side. Simone Inzaghi will have to cope with the absence of Romelu Lukaku after he picked up a muscular injury, a knock which will keep him out against AC Milan on Saturday and against Bayern Munich next week in the first match of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 group stage as well.

Cremonese: Massimiliano Alvini's side started off with zero points in the first three matches. Despite the results, the promoted team had some good performances, especially against Roma and Fiorentina while handling a difficult schedule in their Serie A comeback. It will be difficult for them to score points at San Siro, but if they continue to play in this way results will definitely come in the coming weeks.

Prediction

Inter Milan, after losing against Lazio, won't have anotherr negative result in front of their home fans. Pick: Inter Milan 2, Cremonese 0.

How to watch Sassuolo vs. AC Milan



Date: Tuesday, Aug. 30 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mapei Stadium -- Reggio Emilia, Italy

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Sassuolo +450; Draw +325; AC Milan -175 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Sassuolo: Dionisi's side managed four points in the first three matches and drew their last match against Spezia away. Andrea Pinamonti scored his first goal with his new team, while key player Domenico Berardi is still the most important factor for the home team, who are looking for a better result compared to the last time they hosted Milan, when Milan won the Scudetto.

AC Milan: The Rossoneri return to the place where they clinched last season's Scudetto after winning 3-0 in Reggio Emilia. Stefano Pioli can't count on either Ante Rebic or Divock Origi, who picked up a minor injury and won't be part of the match. AC Milan's new sigining, De Ketelaere, impressed well last Saturday in the first match where he started against Bologna and now all the eyes will be on him for this game. But, everybody is really already focused on the the Derby della Madonnina that will take place this Saturday against Inter Milan.

Prediction

The Rossoneri are expected to win the game, but it won't be as easy as it was last May as Sassuolo will put up more of a fight than they did in their last performance. Pick: AC Milan 2, Sassuolo 1.

How to watch AS Roma vs. Monza



Date: Tuesday, Aug. 30 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: AS Roma -355; Draw +460; Monza +950 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

AS Roma: It's been a good start for Jose Mourinho's side, conceding only one goal in the first three matches and that one against Juventus. There is a good atmosphere around the team. As a matter of fact, the Stadio Olimpico will be sold-out again for the second time in a row for the match against Monza. Both Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham are expected to start, while new signing Andrea Belotti should make his debut in the second half.

Monza: There is a lot of pressure around coach Giovanni Stroppa, who failed to score points in the first three matches of the season despite all the new signing the club made in the summer. The Roma match is not the easiest one, but Monza need some positive results in the coming matches otherwise the situation can become very difficult to handle, considering the expectations that there are around this roster.

Prediction

Hard to see anything other than a comfortable Roma victory for Jose Mourinho and his squad in this one.. Pick: AS Roma 2, Monza 0.