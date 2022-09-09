There is no time to relax for Italian clubs after the UEFA Champions League's kickoff last week. Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan are all called in action for Saturday's games before the second matchday of the UCL group stage that will take place next week. After losing the Derby della Madonnina and the debut against Bayern Munich at home, Inter Milan need a reaction against Torino, while Napoli come off of an incredible win against Liverpool and need to do the same against Spezia. AC Milan will conclude Saturday's games against Sampdoria away. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch Napoli vs. Spezia

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Napoli -420; Draw +500; Spezia +1200 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Napoli: It was the week of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Against Liverpool, the new Napoli signing showed all his skills to the world and he's now ready to repeat himself against Spezia as well. Coach Spalletti won't count on key player Victor Osimhen, who is out injured for at least three weeks. Former striker Giovanni Simeone, who scored his first Champions League's goal against Liverpool, is expected to take his place in the coming games. Its a huge chance for him.

Spezia: Luca Gotti's team, after winning the opening Serie A match, has failed to win in the last four games and they are now they need to start point points on the board, but it's going to be extremely difficult against Napoli. Nzola and Gyasi will play upfront, and the only doubt is between Kovalenko and Agudelo in the midfield.

Prediction

Napoli should win pretty easily the match, considering their status in the recent weeks. Kvaratskhelia is the player to watch out for this match, and not only. Pick: Napoli 3, Spezia 1.

How to watch Inter vs. Torino



Date: Saturday, Sept. 10 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: San Siro -- Milan

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Inter Milan -235; Draw +370; Torino +625 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Inter Milan: A pretty difficult game to play, considering how the home team has performed in recent weeks. The two defeats against AC Milan and Bayern Munich showed all the issues of this team in this first part of the season. With Romelu Lukaku still out with an injury, Simone Inzaghi is expected to start with Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko upfront. The pressure is now growing on the former Lazio coach, who desperately needs to win some matches.

Torino: After five games Torino have ten points, one more than their opponent on Saturday. Ivan Juric started off with three wins, one draw and only one loss and Torino are proving to be a very difficult side to play against. Pietro Pellegri will fight for a place in the starting eleven until the end, with Toni Sanabria expected to start this time despite the small injury he had last week. Key player Nemanja Radonjic is one to watch after a very positive start of the Serie A season.

Prediction

Inter Milan will have more pressure from the fans and playing at home is not necessarily a good thing this time. This match will tell us a lot about the imminent future of the team and the coach. Pick: Inter Milan 2, Torino 1

How to watch Sampdoria vs. AC Milan



Date: Saturday, Sept. 10 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Marassi -- Genoa, Italy

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Sampdoria +550; Draw +330; AC Milan -200 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Sampdoria: Marco Giampaolo's side started the new season with only two points from their first five games. If they want to keep pace with their opponents they need to start pulling down results over the next games, but this one against the Rossoneri is one of the most difficult they have to play. Francesco Caputo is expected to start alongside Filip Djuricic while key player Abdelhamid Sabiri needs to show his skills if they want to have a chance against the Serie A champions.

AC Milan: The Rossoneri want to keep going after the Derby's win against Inter Milan last week. Stefano Pioli's team drew at the opening UCL match against RB Salzburg away and they immediately want to get back to the victory against Sampdoria on Saturday. Brahim Diaz is expected to start instead of Charles De Ketelaere, while Tommaso Pobega is also likely to be in the starting eleven to play alongside Sandro Tonali, who just renewed his contract with the club until 2027.

Prediction

AC Milan are in good shape despite drawing the opening UCL match against RB Salzburg, while Sampdoria's start of the season is definitely a worry for the fans. Pick: AC Milan 2, Sampdoria 0.