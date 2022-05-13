It's going to be another exciting weekend for Serie A's soccer, (catch all the action on Paramount+). Many teams still have something left to fight for as their seasons wind down. With both the Scudetto and Europa League races still open and the relegation zone still undecided as well, there's a lot of uncertainty remaining. Here's what you need to know about this weekend's action.

Scudetto race

AC Milan (1st, 80 points, +33 GD): Atalanta (H), Sassuolo (A)

Atalanta (H), Sassuolo (A) Inter Milan (2nd, 78 points, +47 GD): Cagliari (A), Sampdoria (H)

Either AC Milan or Inter Milan are going to left the trophy at the end of the season. AC Milan could potentially clinch the title this weekend but they'd need help from the Nerazzurri who just won the Coppa Italia against Juventus. Stefano Pioli's side will play at home against Atalanta who are, themselves, in the race to get a Europa League spot. AC Milan's magic number of points is four, any combination of points for them and dropped points for Inter that add up to four will secure their first Scudetto after eleven years. So, if AC Milan win against Atalanta on Sunday Inter Milan have to win against Cagliari later on otherwise the Rossoneri will be the new title holders. To sum it up, AC Milan will be the new Scudetto winners if they beat Atalanta and Inter Milan don't win against Cagliari or if they draw against Atalanta and Inter Milan lose against Cagliari.

AC Milan vs. Napoli: Sunday, May 15 @ 12:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Cagliari vs. Inter Milan: Sunday, May 15 @ 2:45 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Europa League and Europa Conference League race

Lazio (5th, 62 points, +19 GD): Juventus (A), Hellas Verona (H)

Juventus (A), Hellas Verona (H) AS Roma (6th, 59 points, +13 GD): Venezia (H), Torino (A)

Venezia (H), Torino (A) Fiorentina (7th, 59 points, +9 GD): Sampdoria (A), Juventus (H)

Sampdoria (A), Juventus (H) Atalanta (8th, 59 points, +20 GD): Milan (A), Empoli (H)

While the race for the Champions League spots is decided with AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli and Juventus already qualified for next season, the Europa League and Europa Conference League spots remain up for grabs. In this case there are four teams fighting for three spots, though that's complicated by the possibility of AS Roma winning the Conference League final against Feyenoord which would automatically qualify them for next season's Europa League and would impact the current Serie A table.

It works like this. The fifth and sixth spots qualify for the Europa League and the seventh place team goes to Conference League. However, were Roma to win this season's Conference League, where they play Feyenoord in the final on Wednesday, May 25, they would automatically qualify for Europa League. So should Roma then finish seventh, the eighth place team would get the Conference League spot.

At the moment Lazio have three points more than Roma, Atalanta and Fiorentina who all have 59 points. This weekend only Lazio can be sure of locking up a Europa League spot but Maurizio Sarri's team has to play against Juventus on Monday and two of the three teams behind them would need to lose this round. It's more likely that everything will be decided next week.

Roma vs. Venezia: Saturday May 14 @ 2:45 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Sampdoria vs. Fiorentina, Monday May 16 @ 12:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Lazio, Monday May 16 @ 2:45 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Relegation zone

Sampdoria (15th, 33 points, -17 GD): Fiorentina (H), Inter Milan (A)

Fiorentina (H), Inter Milan (A) Spezia (16th, 33 points, -28 GD): Udinese (A), Napoli (H)

Udinese (A), Napoli (H) Salernitana (17th, 30 points, -41 GD): Empoli (A), Udinese (H)

Empoli (A), Udinese (H) Cagliari (18th, 29 points, -32 GD): Inter Milan (H), Venezia (A)

Inter Milan (H), Venezia (A) Genoa (19th, 28 points, -29 GD): Napoli (A), Bologna (H)

Napoli (A), Bologna (H) Venezia (20th, 25 points, -35 GD): AS Roma (A), Cagliari (H)

Another exciting race is happening at the bottom end of the table. A few weeks ago it seemed almost impossible that Salernitana could actually survive, but as of now they might be the best positioned team to return to Serie A next season. There are currently six teams that are still not sure where they will end up but Sampdoria and Spezia can be mathematically safe this weekend while the others will likely fight until the last fixture. While Genoa and Cagliari can hope to postpone the relegation or even give themselves a chance to survive on the final day, Venezia might be officially relegated this Saturday if Salernitana don't lose or if they don't manage a point on Sunday away against AS Roma.

Empoli vs. Salernitana: Saturday, May 14 @ 9 a.m. ET (Paramount+)

Udinese vs. Spezia: Saturday, Ma14 @ 12 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Roma vs. Venezia: Saturday, May 14 @ 2:45 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Genoa: Sunday, May 15 @ 9 a.m. ET (Paramount+)

Sampdoria vs. Fiorentina, Monday May 16 @ 12:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

