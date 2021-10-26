Serie A is back this midweek on Paramount+ with a full slate of matches Tuesday through Thursday with Lazio hosting Fiorentina as arguably the pick of an enticing bunch of games. Leaders Napoli close things out at home to Bologna on the Thursday while title rivals AC Milan are in action on Tuesday at home to Torino. Expect more twists, turns and goals at both ends of the table.

We are here to ensure that you get your fix.

1. AC Milan vs. Torino

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 26 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 26 | 2:45 p.m. ET Live stream: Paramount+

Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Milan -175 | Draw +320 | Torino +480

Why watch: Milan are currently level on points with Napoli at the top of the table, so Tuesday is a chance to put the pressure on Luciano Spalletti's men and pull into first place since Napoli don't play until Thursday. In the cat and mouse game between Serie a's only unbeaten teams, the Rossoneri will fancy themselves to beat midtable Torino and a get a leg up on their title rivals.

2. Juventus vs. Sassuolo

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 27 | Time: 12:30 p.m. (noon) ET

Wednesday, Oct. 27 | 12:30 p.m. (noon) ET Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Juve -225 | Draw +360 | Sassuolo +600

Why watch: Juve are on the rise and three points could help them to close the gap on Inter Milan in third to move into the chasing pack behind Napoli and Milan. With Sassuolo meandering in midtable, this one should be straightforward enough for Massimiliano Allegri's Bianconeri in Turin.

3. Cagliari vs. Roma

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 27 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 27 | 2:45 p.m. ET Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Cagliari +400 | Draw +320 | Roma -163

Why watch: Jose Mourinho has been feeling the heat of late but also masterminded the first dropped points of Napoli's season so far last weekend. The Portuguese has seen his team suffering some surprise defeats of late, not least the UEFA Europa Conference League thrashing at the hands of Bodo-Glimt, so do not write Walter Mazzarri's struggling Sardinians off here.

4. Empoli vs. Inter Milan

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 27 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 27 | 2:45 p.m. ET Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Empoli +500 | Draw +360 | Inter -200

Why watch: Hosts Empoli are just sneaking into the top half of the table while the gap between leaders Napoli and Inter is already significantly wide at seven points. The defending champions cannot afford for that to widen further so Simone Inzaghi's men have little margin for error at Stadio Carlo Castellani.

5. Lazio vs. Fiorentina

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 27 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 27 | 2:45 p.m. ET Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Lazio -105 | Draw +270 | Fiorentina +280

Why watch: Two of the most unpredictable teams in Serie A will meet at Stadio Olimpico with both situated just outside the European berths. Maurizio Sarri's men have already scored a few key results this seaosn, including Inter while Vincenzo Italiano's improving Viola look like they are ready to compete for continental qualification again.

6. Napoli vs. Bologna

Date: Thursday, Oct. 28 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 28 | 2:45 p.m. ET Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Napoli -300 | Draw +400 | Bologna +900

Why watch: Spalletti's Partenopei will go into their clash with Bologna knowing what all their title rivals have done and potentially not leading the league. After last weekend's stalemate with Roma, Napoli will be looking to immediately return to winning ways to avoid further opening the door to Milan who are snapping at their heels.

Honorable mentions

Tuesday, Oct. 26:

Venezia vs. Salernitana, 12:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+

Wednesday, Oct. 27:

Sampdoria vs. Atalanta, 12:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+