This Serie A season has been a treat so far. While Napoli, AC Milan, and Inter Milan seem to be the cream of the crop, anyone can win a game on their day. Sassuolo has been the latest giant-killer taking out AC Milian and then drawing Napoli in consecutive games. Roma is reeling as their midfield can't stay healthy and Juventus is keeping things interesting while Bologna have quietly won four of their last five matches.

1. Roma vs. Inter



Date: Saturday, Dec. 4 | Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 4 | 12:00 p.m. ET TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports Network Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Roma +270; Draw +270; Inter -104

Why Watch: Can Jose Mourinho turn it around? This is worth tuning into not only to see if Roma can figure out what to do as their injures in midfield are taking their toll but also to see if this is the week where the special one blows his top. Inter has been rolling like they never lost their manager, Romelu Lukaku, and Achraf Hakimi and the league needs to take notice as they are gunning to win the league.

2. Napoli vs. Atalanta



Date: Saturday, Dec. 4 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 4 | 2:45 p.m. ET Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Napoli +145; Draw +240; Atalana +185

Why Watch: We've got a top four clash as Napoli host Atalanta. Napoli have been the best home side in the league with six wins while Atalanta have been the joint best away side also with six wins. Both teams are pretty evenly matched but Napoli's defense should be able to see them through. With any wrong step though, Atalanta will pounce making this a worthy watch.

3. Spezia vs. Sassuolo



Date: Sunday, Dec. 5 | Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 5 | 9:00 a.m. ET Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Spezia +225; Draw +265; Sassuolo +113

Why Watch: Sassuolo have been one of the hottest teams in the league. Led by Domenico Berardi they've taken down AC Milan and drawn with Napoli making every match that they have at the moment a must watch. Spezia have struggled and are only one point above the relegation zone but that will make them want to get a result here. These are also the kinds of matches that Sassuolo have struggled with this season making it a little more interesting too.

4. Milan vs. Salernitana



Date: Saturday, Dec. 4 | Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 4 | 9:00 a.m. ET TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports Network Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Milan -520; Draw +550; Salernitana +1600

Why Watch: Erm... while Milan are heavily favored here, there is a slight concern after losses to Fiorentina and Sassuolo. They did get a bounce back win against Genoa with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Junior Messias finding the back of the net. They'll need more of that facing the bottom of the league side. Salernitana have lost four of their last five and as the lowest scoring side in the league, they're up against it.

5. Juventus vs. Genoa



Date: Sunday, Dec. 5 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 5 | 2:45 p.m. ET Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Juventus -410; Draw +470; Genoa +1300

Why Watch: Juventus finally picked up a win to steady things during midweek with Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata finding the back of the net. While they'll still be without Weston McKennie and Fredrico Chiesa, they need to string a few victories. In their last six matches, Genoa has four draws so they've been in every match, but they haven't been able to turn them into wins.