SSC Napoli have appointed Luciano Spalletti as their new coach after the departure of Gennaro Gattuso who has since taken over at Fiorentina.

The Partenopei narrowly missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification by a single point on the final day of the 2020-21 season before parting ways with Gattuso.

Spalletti, 62, arrives at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona after spells with Inter Milan and AS Roma after returning from a five-year stint in Russia with Zenit Saint Petersburg.

"I am delighted to announce that Luciano Spalletti will become Napoli coach on 1 July," wrote Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis in an official note. "Welcome, Luciano - we'll do great work together."

Spalletti's track record includes back-to-back Coppa Italia wins and a Supercoppa Italiana with Roma as well as two straight Serie A coach of the year awards.

The ex-Udinese, Sampdoria and Venezia tactician also won two Russian Premier League titles as well as one Russian Cup and Russian Super Cup each during a stint at Zenit St. Petersburg.

With this change, eight of the 2020-21 top 10 in Serie A have changed coach with only AC Milan's Stefano Pioli and Atalanta BC's Gian Piero Gasperini remaining in place.