Atalanta and Napoli are surprisingly the new Serie A leaders after seven matches as we head into the International break. The two sides won key games on Sunday to keep their promising starts to the season going. Napoli won at AC Milan and Atalanta were victorious at Roma. The Rossoneri lost at home in an entertaining match that saw Luciano Spalletti's side winning with a late goal by Giovanni Simeone, while Jose Mourinho's team lost at the Stadio Olimpico after the goal scored by Giovanni Scalvini.

Napoli are the leaders

Spalletti's side won 2-1 at AC Milan at the San Siro after Matteo Politano opened the scoring in the second half with a penalty won by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Olivier Giroud equalized quite soon after, but then it was the new signing, Simeone, who scored the deciding goal of the night in Milan with a brilliant header.

Here's the goal:

It's too early to determine whether Napoli have the chops to contend for the Serie A title for a full season, but they may have all the pieces to make things interesting. Winning the Scudetto would be more than a historical feat for the fans of a city that has been starved for a title since the days of Diego Maradona. If Spalletti, Victor Osimhen and a man nicknamed "Kvaradona" deliver, they will forever be remembered as heroes in Naples. So far, so good.

Atalanta are back

Despite a difficult summer, Atalanta manage to be at the top of the table after the first seven matches. This is a big success for coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who was the target of critics quite a lot after the disappointing end of the past season, when Atalanta failed to get a European spot. The coach put things together and managed to recreate another spirit with new, fresh talents, and as a matter of fact, the win against AS Roma arrived thanks to the goal scored by young talent Scalvini, who is now fully at the center of the project. Gasperini needed to change some things in the roster and also needed some time to create the right spirit in the team. It looks like he's achieving already that.