Another weekend of Serie A action is now in the books. Inter lost the Derby della Madonnina 3-1 to AC Milan at San Siro on Saturday, showing again the defensive issues that the Nerazzurri faced in the opening games of the campaign. Juventus, meanwhile, beat Napoli 2-0, opening a debate about the Azzurri head coach Massimiliano Allegri, who is now under pressure to keep his job. Elsewhere, Lazio won again and are now alone at the top of the Serie A standings, three points clear of Inter. Let's now take a step back to see what happened in the last 48 hours: It's time for our Serie A hot takes.

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Napoli should sack Allegri

Napoli are in big trouble now. Napoli have had a disappointing start to the new campaign under Allegri, the former Juventus and AC Milan coach. Napoli's point tally after 10 games has fluctuated significantly across the seasons, peaking at 28 points under Luciano Spalletti in 2021-22 before dropping to 14 under Allegri in 2026-27. Antonio Conte recorded 25 and 22 points in his two seasons, while the lowest previous tallies were 18 under Rudi Garcia and Carlo Ancelotti, meaning that no Napoli manager has done worse than Allegri in the last eight years. Napoli were also without the injured Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Kevin De Bruyne against Juventus, and in two days they will meet Porto away. A challenging meeting that could also decide Allegri's future.

What's going on at Inter?

Things are now becoming challenging for Inter. The Nerazzurri have failed to win any of the last eight Derby della Madonnina games against their city rivals AC Milan. Inter have conceded 13 goals so far, the most among the top five teams in the league, and most of them came in the opening 45 minutes, forcing the team to make multiple comebacks later in matches. The big issue is that it might work against smaller teams, but things are different when you face AC Milan, or Real Madrid in Europe. Against the city rivals they conceded two goals in the opening 10 minutes, scored by American striker Christian Pulisic and Adrien Rabiot. Inter had a chance to get back into the game in the first half following Alessandro Bastoni's goal. However, rather than finding an equalizer, the Nerazzurri saw Diego Moreira's free kick restore AC Milan's two-goal advantage. Inter need to react and change some aspects of the way they play (especially when they defend) before it is too late. For sure, Inter didn't deserve to be leading the standings.

Lazio are unbeatable

Who could believe that? Lazio are still at the top of the Serie A standings after 10 games. The big difference is that they are now alone at the top of the table after Inter's defeat against AC Milan. Gennaro Gattuso, who has led the team since summer 2026, is finally showing his qualities after the disappointment of Italy's elimination in the 2026 World Cup playoffs against Bosnia earlier this year. Lazio deserve to be where they are.