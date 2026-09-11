Serie A is back this weekend around Italy, and there are some interesting matches to watch. While AS Roma and Inter are preparing ahead of a key Serie A clash that will take place on September 19 at the Stadio Olimpico between the two sides, Napoli will host Bologna at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona after losing the last three matches in a row against Como, Inter and Arsenal. Let's now take a closer look at what to watch for on Matchday 4: the player, the team, and the storylines you need to know.

Player to watch: Curtis Jones -- Inter

The English midfielder is considered highly by Inter manager Cristian Chivu after the Nerazzurri signed him from Liverpool in the summer for around $35 million. Curtis Jones immediately became a key player under Chivu, as he was one of the secrets behind the 3-2 comeback win against Napoli that took place last weekend, and also started against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu for the first time in his new jersey. Despite the fact his mistake led to the opening goal scored by Kylian Mbappe, Jones definitely showed his character off and on the pitch and seems to already fit into his new team. It will be interesting to see if Chivu will opt to start him against Udinese on Monday or against AS Roma away the next matchday ahead of the international break.

Team to watch: Napoli

The game between Napoli and Bologna is already a crucial one for the future of their managers. On one side, Massimiliano Allegri needs to react after losing the last three games in a row against Como, Inter and Arsenal and desperately needs a win to bounce back after a challenging start to the season in terms of results. On the other hand, Bologna only drew one game against Sassuolo and lost to Atalanta and Lazio before, meaning that the new coach Domenico Tedesco also needs a win to avoid the sack rumours beginning in the coming days.

Stat of the weekend: Napoli have lost at least 3 of their first 4 matches of the season across all competitions for only the second time in the last 60 years, after 2000-01 (1 draw, 3 losses in that case).

Story of the weekend: Fiorentina's new coach

Speaking of managers, Fiorentina are the first team in Italy to replace their coach as Fabio Grosso was sacked after three defeats against AS Roma, Torino and Frosinone and the Viola called back their former coach from season, Paolo Vanoli, who will have the task of overturning the disappointing start of the new season after a promising summer transfer window. Vanoli will make his second debut on the Fiorentina bench against his former team Venezia away on Friday.

How to watch Serie A Matchday 4

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday, Sept. 11

Venezia vs. Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Sept. 12

Genoa vs. Frosinone, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. AC Milan, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Cagliari, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Sept. 13

Lecce vs. Monza, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Bologna, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sassuolo vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Sept. 14

Como vs. Parma, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. AS Roma, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Udinese, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)