Serie A is finally back this weekend, and the Italian league is already giving us a lot to talk about after Antonio Conte's Napoli won and dominated in their opening match against Sassuolo, while the biggest disappointment of the day was AC Milan, who suffered a shocking home defeat against Cremonese, the newly promoted side. AS Roma started off strongly in the new cycle under Gian Piero Gasperini and won their opening match of the campaign against Bologna, thanks to the goal of Brazilian winger Wesley, who scored in his first official match with the new team.

It's time for some overreactions:

Napoli don't need another striker

Antonio Conte's team started off strongly in their first match of the Serie A season with a 2-0 win against Sassuolo. The Azzurri started where they ended last season, when they also won the 2024-25 Serie A title with the opening goal of Scott McTominay. In the second half, former Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne scored his first goal at the club and showed why they wanted to sign him as a free agent this summer. The duo also showed they could play together easily, with McTominay and de Bruyne exchanging their positions multiple times during the 90 minutes, showing great potential for the upcoming season.

The two midfielders coped with the absence of Romelu Lukaku, who got injured in the pre-season and he's set to miss at least three months of action, with only Lorenzo Lucca, who arrived in the summer from Udinese, available as a central striker in the roster. The Azzurri are set to sign another striker before the end of the summer transfer window, but the match against Sassuolo showed they don't really need a new player in that position, as the versatility of both players was more than enough in the opening match of the season.

AC Milan won't end up in the top four

It was a day to forget for AC Milan and Massimiliano Allegri as the Rossoneri lost 2-1 at San Siro in their Serie A opening match of the season against Davide Nicola's Cremonese that just got promoted from the Italian Serie B. It was a worrying performance from AC Milan which played with a 3-5-2 with USMNT star Christian Pulisic in the attack alongside Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez. But the duo didn't deliver and Federico Bonazzoli's stunning bicycle kick gave the away team an unexpected win in the opening weekend of the season.

There is a lot to learn from this game for Allegri, who needs to solve some issues with roster in the shortest time possible, but things are not looking good so far, even with former Real Madrid legend Luka Modric. AC Milan are expected to sign at least another striker before the end of the summer transfer window, and the club will soon make a decision on Victor Boniface's signing, as the Nigerian striker underwent the medical tests, but his knee conditions are worrying the club. The last week of the transfer window will be key in determining what we can expect from them this season, but looking at the competitors, we can't say if they will definitely end up in the top four of the standings right now.

Roma can win the Scudetto

AS Roma, on the other hand, looked much more ready as Gian Piero Gasperini's side won 1-0 the opening game against Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico, thanks to the goal scored by former Flamengo winger Wesley in the second half. Many positive things to say about the Giallorossi, who are strong and competitive. Wesley can become a key player under Gasperini and both Matias Soule and Evan Ferguson are well integrated in the tactical ideas of the Italian manager despite not scoring. After Napoli, AS Roma were the most convincing side of the first day of action in the Italian Serie A. Gasperini and the AS Roma fans can dream; the new project is evolving well.