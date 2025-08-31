Serie A's second matchday of the 2025-26 season brought some big surprises as Antonio Conte's Napoli only won the match against Cagliari in the last minute, thanks to the goal scored by Zambo Anguissa, while AC Milan won their first match of the new league season with the first Serie A goal of the campaign from American international Christian Pulisic. Inter lost 2-1 to Udinese, raising the first doubts on the manager Cristian Chivu, while there is already a job on the line according to the reports, as Atalanta started off slowly under Ivan Juric and drew the first two opening matches against Pisa and Parma. Elsewhere, the former Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini had an exciting start at AS Roma where he won the first two matches against Bologna and then this weekend against Pisa away.

It's time for some overreactions:

Serie A scores

Cremonese 3, Sassuolo 2

3, 2 Lecce 0, AC Milan 2

0, AC Milan 2 Bologna 1, Como 0

0 Parma 1, Atalanta 1

Napoli 1, Cagliari 0

Pisa 0, AS Roma 1

Genoa 0, Juventus 1

0, Juventus 1 Torino 0, Fiorentina 0

0, 0 Lazio 4, Hellas Verona 0

4, 0 Inter 1, Udinese 2

Pulisic shouldn't be AC Milan starter

If you're Mauricio Pochettino, please don't read this. Pulisic scored his first Serie A goal of the season in the second match against Lecce, despite not starting, as he's recovering from an ankle injury. This is something Massimiliano Allegri should consider more often, as Pulisic might become a factor when he plays in the second parts of the matches, especially because it looks like the Rossoneri won't sign another striker in the last hours of the summer transfer window. Playing in the last minutes of the games can help Pulisic score more goals, as he will have more space to attack when the opponents are tired.

Juventus still don't need a striker

Once again, Dusan Vlahovic showed why he should not only stay at Juventus this season but also sign a new deal. While the Bianconeri are still looking to sign another striker before Monday's transfer deadline and want to sell the Serbian striker with a contract up in the summer of 2026, they should just agree on a new deal with him. He's a talented striker and he's shown it again against Genoa on Sunday when he decided the second Juventus match of the season after scoring also in the first match against Parma last week. He's the best striker Juventus can have and instead of signing a new player, they have to agree on another deal with him.

AS Roma to win Serie A title

The Giallorossi started off really well under Gasperini and won the first two matches against Bologna and then Pisa, scoring two goals and conceded none. Gasperini's impact in the new city has been perfect, combining new players with the attitude that marked his years at Atalanta. The feeling is that it is definitely too soon, but there are big chances to see Roma competing to win the title this season, if things go in the right direction. On top of that, he was able to show both Paulo Dybala and Matias Soule can play together, something that didn't happen in the last season at Roma with three different coaches.

Chivu's job is at risk

Despite the exciting 5-0 win against Torino in the opening match of the season, Inter lost 2-1 to Udinese at San Siro showing that it won't be that easy for the new manager Chivu. After the international break, Inter will face Juventus away and then Ajax away in the first match of the 2025-26 Champions League league phase. Two matches that might also affect the future of the Romanian head coach in the short term, and if things don't go in the right direction, his job might be on the line soon. The Nerazzurri need to react before it is too late.



