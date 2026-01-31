The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Juventus, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

This week's Serie A slate features some interesting matchups, such as the game between Napoli and Fiorentina on Saturday. Here's how to watch:

Will Conte's side react?

Napoli's Antonio Conte have to react after a disappointing week that led to the 3-0 defeat away against Juventus and then the 3-2 loss to Chelsea on Wednesday that led to the elimination from the Champions League tournament. Napoli are facing a difficult moment especially due to injuries, but also need to stop the slide before it goes any further as Inter are now nine points ahead and the Azzurri have dropped to being tied on points with Roma in third place of the Serie A standings.

How to watch Napoli vs. Fiorentina, odds

Date : Saturday, Jan. 18 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Jan. 18 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples

: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli -132; Draw +244; Fiorentina +395

How to watch Serie A Matchday 23

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday, Jan. 30

Lazio 3, Genoa 2

Saturday, Jan. 31

Pisa vs. Sassuolo, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Fiorentina, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Cagliari vs. Hellas Verona, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Feb. 1

Torino vs. Lecce, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Como vs. Atalanta, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Cremonese vs. Inter, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Parma vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Feb. 2

Udinese vs. AS Roma, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tuesday, Feb. 3

Bologna vs. AC Milan, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)