The 2026-2027 Serie A season kicked off in Italy, with Inter, the 2025-2026 Scudetto winners, looking to defend the title in the new season. AC Milan, their cross-city rivals, made some key signings in the summer after replacing the coach and the whole club hierarchy after the disappointing end to the last campaign, and they appointed former Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim to lead the new cycle. Six teams replaced their coaches, including Napoli, which saw Antonio Conte leave the Azzurri after two seasons and appointed former AC Milan and Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri but we also have our first sacking of the Serie A season as Fiorentina replaced Fabio Grosso, who was hired in the summer, after three games in charge and called back Paolo Vanoli to lead the team.

Let's take a look at our power rankings after the third matchday:

1. Inter (--)

Inter's incredible comeback against Napoli showed once again the potential of this roster. In the second half, Cristian Chivu could count on Marcus Thuram, Curtis Jones, Carlos Augusto and Hakan Calhanoglu to win 3-2 against Napoli after conceding the opening two goals of the match. This is why they are the strongest team in the league.

2. AS Roma (--)

Wow, Roma! It feels like they can really challenge Inter for the title this season. Another win, this time against Atalanta, with an exciting comeback in the last minutes of the game at the Stadio Olimpico. Gian Piero Gasperini's team is one to watch until the end: They've got all they need to reach success.

3. Como (+1)

If I already had big expectations around this side, the signing of Moise Kean only increased them. In his debut against Genoa, he already has delivered one assist to Assane Diao during the 4-1 win against the team led by Daniele De Rossi, who said after the game Como were the strongest team they met so far. Not surprised.

4. AC Milan (-1)

The 1-1 draw against Juventus showed that Ruben Amorim's team is still a work in progress. The new signings, such as Diego Moreira and Goncalo Ramos, are yet to prove their importance in the team, while the best player so far was 20-year-old winger Alphadjo Cisse, who scored his second goal of the season in Turin over the weekend.

5. Napoli (--)

After losing two of the opening three games of the Serie A season, there are the first worries about Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli, who also have to deal with some injuries like that of Scott McTominay, who requires corrective surgery for a medical condition that Napoli confirmed is a mild benign arrhythmia. The next home game against Bologna at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona will be crucial already.

6. Atalanta (+1)

Maurizio Sarri's team lost to AS Roma on Saturday, but this is a team that is improving week after week. The sides led by the experienced coach usually take some time to reach the level he's expecting, but they are getting there.

7. Lazio (+1)

What a job so far by Gennaro Gattuso, who was able to restore the positivity around this team after a challenging summer and the protest of the fans against the ownership of the past weeks. On Monday, Lazio won 2-1 against Udinese with both goals scored by new signings: Albert Gudmundsson scored his first goal with Lazio in his debut, while Davide Frattesi netted his third goal of the season in three games played.

8. Juventus (-2)

The Bianconeri have one big issue with the strikers. New signing Randal Kolo Muani is not delivering as expected, while Nick Woltemade only made his debut over the weekend against AC Milan. On top of it, there are some injury concerns as Manuel Locatelli is the latest player injured after Kenan Yildiz and Kephren Thuram, who will be sidelined for several weeks.

9. Udinese (--)

One win, one draw and one defeat in the opening three games: This is what we expect from them but they can potentially do better this season.

10. Bologna (+1)

Domenico Tedesco's side are yet to win their first game of the season after losing the opening two games and drawing over the weekend against Sassuolo.

11. Genoa (-1)

Three defeats, three games played, seven goals conceded and only one scored. I thought they could be a surprise this season but so far they haven't been at all.

12. Cagliari (+1)

I have good feelings about Cagliari: They play well, and they have some exciting talents in the roster such as Daniel Maldini, who scored the key goal against Venezia on Monday.

13. Fiorentina (-1)

What is going on here? Fiorentina are the first team to replace their coach this season as they sacked Fabio Grosso over the weekend and called back Paolo Vanoli, who already managed the club last season and avoided relegation in the last weeks of the campaign. They made a lot of good signings but lost the opening three matches of the season.

14. Torino (--)

The away win against Fiorentina was a big moment for them and for Ignazio Abate who could celebrate his first Serie A win as manager.

15. Sassuolo (--)

Another solid point scored away against Bologna: Alberto Aquilani is proving to be a really good manager but it's still a long way to the end of the season.

16. Frosinone (+1)

It's not just about the two wins in three matches so far, but also how they play under coach Massimiliano Alvini, who deserves respect for the job he's doing.

17. Parma (-1)

Two defeats and one draw in the first three games of the season: It's going to be a big challenge for them this time.

18. Venezia (--)

They have already lost two key games against Lecce and Cagliari in the opening three games of the season. It's not looking good.

19. Lecce (--)

They started off well with a win against Venezia before losing to AS Roma and Cagliari. The next match against Monza is already a test game for their hopes of avoiding relegation.

20. Monza (--)

The first point in Parma's favor is the first glimmer of light they have seen after a disappointing start to the season, following defeats to Inter and Udinese.