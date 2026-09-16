The 2026-2027 Serie A season kicked off in Italy, with Inter, the 2025-2026 Scudetto winners, looking to defend the title in the new season. AC Milan, their cross-city rivals, made some key signings in the summer after replacing the coach and the whole club hierarchy after the disappointing end to the last campaign, and they appointed former Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim to lead the new cycle. Six teams replaced their coaches, including Napoli, which saw Antonio Conte leave the Azzurri after two seasons and appointed former AC Milan and Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri. But we also have our first sacking of the Serie A season as Fiorentina replaced Fabio Grosso, who was hired in the summer, after three games in charge and called back Paolo Vanoli to lead the team.

Let's take a look at our power rankings after the fourth matchday:

1. Inter (--)

Inter are still at the top of our power rankings, but it might be their last week. The Nerazzurri won 5-3 against Udinese on Monday despite conceding the opening two goals of the match, but their defensive issues are becoming a topic here. They have already conceded six goals in the opening four games, it's just that they also scored 13. They will now face AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico this weekend, a match that will likely tell us more about their defensive status.

2. AS Roma (--)

By far the best team in the league right now. The side led by Gian Piero Gasperini won 2-0 against Torino with another goal scored by Donyell Malen (his sixth in four games) and the first one of Nicolo Pisilli. The Giallorossi are clearly focused on their targets and they have the potential to dream under Gasperini's management. For sure, the game against Inter might become their chance to show it to the leading Serie A title candidates.

3. Como (--)

Week after week, Como are showing they are, again, a top-four contender this season, and the game against Parma was just another example of it. New signing Kaiki also scored his first goal of the season, showing how Cesc Fabregas is helping the new faces on the team get integrated. I thought that the European tournament could have an impact on their Serie A run. So far, it has not.

4. AC Milan (--)

The Rossoneri made a comeback in the second half of their match against Lazio after conceding the opening two goals of the game at Stadio Olimpico before scoring two goals. USMNT striker Christian Pulisic also made his first appearance of the season and immediately delivered his first assist as well. Strong start.

5. Napoli (--)

Winning 1-0 against Bologna was what the side coached by Massimiliano Allegri needed after three defeats in a row in all competitions. For sure, they need to improve, but winning these kinds of matches will definitely help them out.

6. Lazio (+1)

Three wins and one draw against AC Milan over the weekend have been a surprise, especially given the low expectations surrounding the team before the season began. Head coach Gennaro Gattuso is making the most of the squad at his disposal.

7. Atalanta (-1)

Atalanta lost at home against Cagliari over the weekend. A disappointing result for the team led by Maurizio Sarri, who is still looking to find the right balance. It was widely expected to see Atalanta struggling under the new coach in the first phase of the season.

8. Juventus (--)

What's going on here? Juventus suffered a 3–2 defeat to Sassuolo, intensifying the pressure on head coach Luciano Spalletti. Despite winning their opening two matches of the season, Juventus now need a quick turnaround to ease growing concerns and prevent speculation about a possible sacking. The fans are already dreaming of a possible comeback of Antonio Conte, but it's too early right now.

9. Udinese (--)

Yes, they lost against Inter at San Siro, but they also scored three goals against the Serie A champions. This is a team we should consider for the European race.

10. Cagliari (+2)

Another impressive result, this time a 2-1 away victory against Atalanta. This is a team that may struggle at times, but one thing is certain: they will fight until the very end.

11. Bologna (-1)

We also have our second Serie A coach sacked this season as Domenico Tedesco is likely to be replaced by Raffaele Palladino after four games with one draw and three defeats.

12. Fiorentina (+1)

The new cycle led by Paolo Vanoli started off well with two wins against Venezia on Friday and on Tuesday against Pisa in the Coppa Italia round of 32. It's only the beginning of the new era, but it looks like the decision to sack Fabio Grosso made by the club was the right one.

13. Genoa (-2)

Daniele De Rossi needs to score more points and deliver more results in the short term. The performances weren't negative at all, but they need more points.

14. Sassuolo (+1)

What a win against Juventus over the weekend! Under the guidance of Alberto Aquilani, this is a team showing real promise. Aquilani is a manager we'll be hearing a lot more about in the future.

15. Torino (-1)

Only one win against Fiorentina and three defeats so far. Ignazio Abate needs more points to avoid any possible chance of sacking in the near future.

16. Frosinone (--)

Once again, Frosinone delivered a positive performance this week, and after four matchdays they only lost to Juventus in the opening week of action.

17. Lecce (+2)

Three more points after Sunday's win over Monza give Eusebio Di Francesco's side a clearer picture of their start to the season: two wins and two defeats from their opening four matches.

18. Parma (-1)

Carlos Cuesta's job might be in serious danger after only one draw (against Monza) and three defeats in the opening four games. The match against Genoa will be key for his future.

19. Monza (+1)

There have been some signs of improvement under Ivan Juric, but so far, they have not been enough to lift the team clear of the relegation battle.

20. Venezia (-2)

The only team with no wins and no draws, only defeats. Doesn't look like they can improve under Giovanni Stroppa's management.