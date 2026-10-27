Serie A was back this week around Italy, with Inter, the 2025-2026 Scudetto winners, looking to defend the title in the new season. AC Milan, their cross-city rivals, made some key signings in the summer after replacing the coach and the whole club hierarchy after the disappointing end to the last campaign, and they appointed former Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim to lead the new cycle. Six teams replaced their coaches, including Napoli, which saw Antonio Conte leave the Azzurri after two seasons and appointed former AC Milan and Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.

But we also have our first four sackings of the Serie A season as Fiorentina replaced Fabio Grosso, who was hired in the summer, after three games in charge and called back Paolo Vanoli to lead the team; and Bologna fired Domenico Tedesco after four matches and replaced him with Raffaele Palladino. Over the international break, Parma decided to part ways with manager Carlos Cuesta and appointed Alberto Gilardino, while Venezia sacked Giovanni Stroppa after six defeats in a row and appointed Davide Nicola.

Let's take a look at our power rankings eight games into the season:

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1. Inter (--)

The Nerazzurri were able to make another late comeback, this time against Fiorentina at San Siro with two goals scored in the stoppage time with Marcus Thuram and the crucial penalty of Piotr Zielinski. Once again, Inter conceded the opening goal and this is something that it's happening basically every single game and needs to change.

2. AS Roma (--)

After two wins in a row between the Champions League and the Italian Serie A, AS Roma were part of a crazy away game against Napoli that ended 3-3, but also showed why this is a strong team that shouldn't be underestimated. Napoli took a 2-0 lead before AS Roma fought back to level the score, then snatched a last-minute equalizer after Napoli had regained the advantage. Gian Piero Gasperini must be really proud of the work he's doing.

3. Como (--)

Three wins in one week: Cesc Fabregas and his team are delivering with consistency even when Nico Paz and Mattia Liberali were not available and didn't play against Sassuolo. The feeling is that this team could genuinely challenge for the title if they weren't competing in the Champions League, but it may only be a matter of time before they do.

4. Lazio (--)

Every week we think their race at the top can be stopped, but it's not happening at all. It's not even surprising to see them at the top of the standings alongside Inter.

5. AC Milan (--)

Christian Pulisic is finally scoring and this is something that will make Ruben Amorim smile a little bit. The American striker started off the new season slowly due to the injury that affected his pre-season but it looks like he's now back in a good physical condition.

6. Napoli (+1)

Massimiliano Allegri is facing the most challenging start to the season with the Azzurri, but the home draw against AS Roma probably showed this team is slowly finding their key players again. The brace scored by Scott McTominay is the perfect example of that, Allegri needs players like him to improve the results.

7. Frosinone (+1)

If their start to the season is not a miracle, what is it then? Massimiliano Alvini's side collected 14 points in eight matches so far, and only lost two matches so far. Over the weekend, they drew 4-4 away against Maurizio Sarri's Atalanta.

8. Juventus (+1)

Luciano Spalletti is having similar issues to the ones of Allegri at Napoli. Injuries are not helping his cause but the away win against Lecce showed some positive aspects, such as the first goal of the season scored by Weston McKennie. Spalletti definitely needs a player like him at his best right now, also considering the issues his strikers are facing right now.

9. Atalanta (-3)

There might be another coach in the next home game if Atalanta don't deliver a positive result against Fiorentina this week. Maurizio Sarri's stint at the club wasn't as good as expected and the club hierarchy is now questioning the project led by the Italian coach. He needs results.

10. Cagliari (--)

Something seemed to have changed at Cagliari. After a positive start to the season they lost two games in a row. Fabio Pisacane will look for a reaction in the upcoming week.

11. Fiorentina (+1)

Despite losing away against Inter, the Viola are going in the right direction under Paolo Vanoli. And what a goal Alex Jimenez has scored!

12. Bologna (-1)

Despite winning away against Cagliari, Raffaele Palladino's side needs to improve drastically in the next weeks if they want to end up in the top ten this season.

13. Torino (--)

Three wins in a row. Ignazio Abate's side are in a good place now and the young talented coach is finally showing his skills.

14. Sassuolo (+1)

Three defeats in the last four matches are not reflecting the level of football this team is playing. They deserved more.

15. Genoa (+1)

Daniele De Rossi's team is finally collecting some points after a negative start to the season.

16. Udinese (-2)

For how long the club will support Kosta Runjaic as manager? Probably not for a long time as Udinese lost six games in a row.

17. Monza (--)

Ivan Juric will be pleased with the team's week-on-week progress. Achieving their target won't be easy, but they have what it takes to get there.

18. Lecce (--)

Losing to Juventus is not the end of the world, Eusebio Di Francesco can still hope to avoid relegation.

19. Venezia (--)

After beating Napoli at home for the first time since Davide Nicola's appointment, it was clear that the team wouldn't win every game.

20. Parma (--)

Let me say it again: they should have tried to convince their former coach Carlos Cuesta to stay at the club a little longer.