Serie A is finally back! The 2026-2027 Serie A season kicked off last weekend in Italy, with Inter, the 2025-2026 Scudetto winners, looking to defend the title in the new season. AC Milan, their cross-city rivals, made some key signings in the summer after replacing the coach and the whole club hierarchy after the disappointing end to the last campaign, and they appointed former Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim to lead the new cycle. Six teams replaced their coaches, including Napoli, which saw Antonio Conte leave the Azzurri after two seasons and appointed former AC Milan and Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri. Let's take a look at our power rankings after the first weekend of action:

1. Inter (--)

The Serie A title holders kicked off their new season with a strong 4-1 win over Monza at San Siro. Francesco Pio Esposito's backheel was probably the goal of the weekend, while Cristian Chivu can count on his "new" starting right winger, Andy Diouf. Two assists and a well-deserved Man of the Match award.

2. AS Roma (+2)

The best performance of the weekend. AS Roma scored four goals against Fiorentina, widely considered one of the most interesting teams around Italy. Paulo Dybala shined with three assists in one game but Donyell Malen stole the show with the hat-trick.

3. AC Milan (-1)

The Rossoneri won the opening match against Torino and it's good news for Ruben Amorim. More than anything else, the world discovered the talent of Alphadjo Cisse, who scored the opening goal of the season. The Italian winger, who will turn 20 later this year, started instead of Rafael Leao, who is still injured and likely to leave AC Milan in the last days of the summer transfer window.

4. Napoli (-1)

Allegri's Napoli kicked things off with a 2-0 win over Genoa but the Azzurri didn't convince me at all, especially in the first half of the game. They were also lucky to win, as the first goal scored by Kevin de Bruyne should have been disallowed due to a foul.

5. Como (--)

Cesc Fabregas started with a draw at Udinese. It might sound like a negative result for a team like Como but Udine is never an easy place to win. We can expect this team to improve in the coming weeks, and at the end of the day a draw is not the end of the world.

6. Juventus (--)

I wasn't impressed by Juventus' opening match against Frosinone, won thanks to the header scored by Bremer in the first half. Luciano Spalletti has some more work to do and players such as Randal Kolo Muani are yet to impress; this is why the Bianconeri are also expected to sign another striker before the end of the summer transfer window.

7. Atalanta (+1)

After drawing in the opening Conference League playoff last week, Atalanta won 2-1 in their first match of the season under Maurizio Sarri against Sassuolo. A much-needed victory but many things need to improve, and they likely will under the experienced Italian coach.

8. Genoa (+1)

True, they lost, but how? Genoa managed to keep a clean sheet against Napoli until the final minutes, and Napoli's opening goal probably should have been disallowed. I still have a very good feeling about this team and Daniele De Rossi.

9. Fiorentina (-2)

By far the biggest disappointment of the weekend. We all had so many expectations around La Viola for what they have done in the transfer window but there were probably too many new players and facing AS Roma under Gian Piero Gasperini was a huge task for the opening game of the season. They have the chance to bounce back this weekend against Frosinone.

10. Udinese (+1)

A solid home draw against Como, one of the best teams in the league, is a good start. The coach of the Bianconeri, Kosta Runjaic, said ahead of the season that the club will aim for European soccer next year. The start was promising.

11. Bologna (-1)

Too many changes and a manager with no Serie A experience like Domenico Tedesco. I don't see how Bologna can replicate the success of the past years under Vincenzo Italiano, who joined Besiktas this summer.

12. Lazio (+4)

I still have big doubts about this team despite winning their opening Serie A game against Bologna with the goal scored by new signing Davide Frattesi. I think they won't be able to end up in the top 10 of the standings this season, also considering the tense situation between the supporters and the ownership.

13. Torino (-1)

They lost but I was deeply impressed by two players in particular: Kian Fitz-Jim, who joined from Ajax this summer and Alieu Njie. Mark these names down.

14. Cagliari (+1)

A wonderful strike scored by their young midfielder Alessandro Romano gave the three points to the side led by Fabio Pisacane at the end of a challenging week: Cagliari striker Yael Trepy was hospitalized in intensive care following a near-drowning accident in a swimming pool in Sardinia and risked his life.

15. Sassuolo (-2)

My doubts were confirmed in the opening game, a 2-1 defeat against Atalanta. There is a lot of work to be done by their new coach Alberto Aquilani.

16. Parma (-2)

Carlos Cuesta's Parma lost their first match of the season against Cagliari at home and that's not a positive start to the Serie A season. These are the kind of matches they need to win to avoid relegation.

17. Lecce (+2)

I probably underestimated their experience and it immediately paid off against Venezia in the opening match of the season. They actually have chances to be relegated but it's only the first weekend of the season.

18. Venezia (-1)

It might be more challenging than expected. They definitely need more signings in the last week of the summer transfer window because they don't look as solid as in the past year when they were in the Italian second division.

19. Frosinone (+1)

Their opening game against Juventus wasn't as bad as we might have expected. There's still plenty of work to be done, and the road ahead is definitely a long one, but they weren't as bad as the result might suggest.

20. Monza (-2)

Four goals conceded and coach Ivan Juric demanded more signings in the last week before Deadline Day. After that, we will know if they have a chance to avoid relegation, that in this moment seems really likely.