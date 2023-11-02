RANK TEAM ANALYSIS

1 Inter Inter are in a great form and won eight games out of ten so far, losing only to Sassuolo . Marcus Thuram has been involved in nine goals this season (four goals and five assist) and no player has been involved in more goals in the first ten games for Inter since 2004-05.



2 AC Milan The Rossoneri had a good start but were deeply affected by injuries, especially among defenders. USMNT star Christian Pulisic scored four goals and provided two assists in his first ten games in the league.

3 Juventus Despite the off the pitch issues and not playing their best football, Juventus are close to the top and have to be considered among the candidates to win the title also because they don't play European soccer this season.

4 Atalanta Atalanta striker Gianluca Scamacca is one of the three players in Serie A this term with Lautaro Martínez (three) and Giroud (two) who have multiple games of multiple goals. He is the one who did so playing the fewest games -- two braces in seven appearances.



5 Napoli The title holders had a difficult start to the year under new coach Rudi Garcia but managed to be back on track in the last weeks after losing to Fiorentina before the unternational break. Napoli star Victor Osimhen is currently injured and not available for the upcoming games.

6 Lazio Sarri's Lazio, after an exciting season, are now struggling to deal with multiple competitions at the same time. Club's captain Ciro Immobile has only scored three goals so far.

7 AS Roma Jose Mourinho's team only won four games so far and are currently ninth in the Serie A table. The Portuguese coach has to deal with injuries such as the ones of captain Lorenzo Pellegrini and Argentinian star Paulo Dybala . Despite that, Romelu Lukaku already scored five goals in eight games.

8 Fiorentina The Viola are playing good football but concede too much. They have in fact conceded 14 goals in ten games, no side has conceded more in the top ten this year so far.

9 Bologna Thiago Motta's team are in a good form and drew against Inter at San Siro. The star of the team this year is Joshua Zirkzee , who scored three goals so far in the league.

10 Monza Only Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham (10) and Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo (six) have scored more goals than Andrea Colpani (five) among midfielders this season so far in Europe. Michele Di Gregorio is the goalkeeper who has prevented the most goals (4.2) in the big five leagues.



11 Torino Torino had a difficult start of the season and only won three games. The Granata have big issues on the attacking side (only scored seven goals so far) despite signing striker Duvan Zapata in the summer from Atalanta.

12 Sassuolo Alessio Dionisi's team conceded 17 goals so far and failed to win in the last four games. However, earlier this season they managed to win away at San Siro against Inter.

13 Frosinone One of the most surprising sides so far. Eusebio Di Francesco was coming from multiple negative experiences but it looks like the former AS Roma coach found himself again at Frosinone.

14 Udinese A disappointing start that culminated with the sacking of coach Andrea Sottil after nine games without a win. Former manager Gabriele Cioffi replaced him and started off his second spell at the club with a draw against Salernitana .

15 Lecce Roberto D'Aversa's side started off well but now failed to win in the last five games. Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic is the new star of the team and has already scored four goals in nine games.

16 Genoa Genoa's Albert Gudmundsson has scored four goals on solo runs, tied for best mark in the top five leagues alongside Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart.



17 Hellas Verona After a disappointing season, Verona are still fighting to avoid relegation but lost to Juventus only in the last minute of stoppage time.

18 Cagliari After a difficult start, Claudio Ranieri's Cagliari won their first game of the season against Frosinone with an incredible comeback from 0-3 to 4-3 in the last 20 minutes of the game. Cagliari were the first team the Serie A history to win a match with a three-goal deficit at the 70th minute of play.

19 Empoli Empoli didn't have a good start under coach Paolo Zanetti who was sacked and Aurelio Andreazzoli was appointed to try to avoid relegation. Since his comeback to the club, Empoli have won two games in five matches.