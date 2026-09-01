Serie A is finally back! The 2026-2027 Serie A season kicked off last weekend in Italy, with Inter, the 2025-2026 Scudetto winners, looking to defend the title in the new season. AC Milan, their cross-city rivals, made some key signings in the summer after replacing the coach and the whole club hierarchy after the disappointing end to the last campaign, and they appointed former Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim to lead the new cycle. Six teams replaced their coaches, including Napoli, which saw Antonio Conte leave the Azzurri after two seasons and appointed former AC Milan and Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri. Let's take a look at our power rankings after the second weekend of action:

1. Inter (--)

The 2025-2026 title holders won away against Cagliari but had to face the first real challenge of the season. Cristian Chivu's team delivered a strong performance in attack with 26 shots, but only scored one goal with Hakan Calhanoglu and in the end they were lucky as Cagliari could have scored in the final minutes. They need to improve with the new signings.

2. AS Roma (--)

By far, the best team of the opening two weekends of Serie A soccer. AS Roma delivered again with their first away win of the season at Lecce. The second 4-0 in less than a week after the opening match won 4-0 against Fiorentina. Donny Malen scored two more goals, and he's already at five goals scored in two matches. It looks like AS Roma can be a title contender finally.

3. AC Milan (--)

The expected struggles of Ruben Amorim at his first season at AC Milan were also evident against Venezia in their second win of the season. Goncalo Ramos has scored his first goal at San Siro while Rafael Leao offically left the Rossoneri over the weekend as he joined Galatasaray. It really feels like a new era at the club, hopefully a better one.

4. Como (+1)

They didn't really need a win at Napoli to consolidate their status as a potential top four contender, if not more. Cesc Fabregas and his team are one of the best soccer projects around Europe and just to make it even better they are about to add Moise Kean as their new striker on transfer deadline day. Not bad.

5. Napoli (-1)

There is an urgent need for improvement, but the problem is that there is very little time to put things right. This weekend, they travel to San Siro to face Inter (you can catch the action front and center on CBS and Paramount+) before hosting Arsenal the following week in their Champions League opener. The next two games will provide a very challenging test and leave Allegri with little room for mistakes.

6. Juventus (--)

Step by step, Juventus are improving, but they need more to have hopes for a top four spot in the long run. The signing of Nick Woltemade as a replacement for Jonathan David, who will join Atletico Madrid, is a smart move. The 2-0 win against Parma over the weekend was what they needed to do.

7. Atalanta (--)

The last-minute goal scored by Lazar Samardzic against Bologna gave Maurizio Sarri his second win of the season after winning the opener against Sassuolo. Step by step, as expected, this team is improving but they are still far from being a recognisable side led by the Italian manager. It will take more time.

8. Lazio (+4)

I want to apologise to Rino Gattuso. I definitely underestimated this team and the potential they had. Two wins in the opening two matches, two goals scored and both by Davide Frattesi. He can potentially become one of the best signings of the summer and he deserves it after struggling to find his game time at Inter, where he left only good memories and crucial goals.

9. Udinese (+1)

Step by step, this team is showing they can become an outsider for the European spots. Let's not underestimate them.

10. Genoa (-2)

Yes, they were a bit unlucky against Napoli and Lazio, but now they need to score points. Next up: Como at their home stadium.

11. Bologna (--)

A new coach who brought a new mentality and methods means it was predictable to see them struggling in the opening matches of the season, but two defeats against Lazio and Atalanta are not a good start.

12. Fiorentina (-3)

The biggest disappointment of the season so far. Two defeats against AS Roma and Frosinone: seven goals conceded and a 3-0 defeat against Frosinone on the day of the centenary in front of Viola legends such as Gabriel Omar Batistuta and Rui Costa. Terrible.

13. Cagliari (+1)

They lost against Inter that's true, but they delivered another good performance. Write this name down: Alessandro Romano. One to watch.

14. Torino (-1)

Another defeat after losing the opening game against AC Milan. This time, against Sassuolo. Ignazio Abate needs to turn things around quickly here.

15. Sassuolo (--)

It's funny that every season we wait to see a new talent emerge from this team, yet, at the end of the day, it is still Domenico Berardi who comes to the rescue. The veteran forward was once again decisive.

16. Parma (--)

The expectation is that they will struggle more than last season to avoid relegation, but they can make it. I liked how David Romero made his debut; he can do well.

17. Frosinone (+2)

After 19 games, Frosinone coach Massimiliano Alvini finally won his first-ever match in the Italian Serie A. And he did it against Fiorentina away on the day of the centenary celebrations. He ruined it all.

18. Venezia (--)

Winning against AC Milan at San Siro is now what we can expect from them. The next game away against Frosinone will definitely tell us more about their status.

19. Lecce (-2)

After a convincing win at Venezia, they lost 4-0 against AS Roma in their home stadium. This is not how you can avoid relegation...

20. Monza (--)

Once again, another defeat, this time against Udinese at home. They really need more signings on Deadline Day.