There's a new referee scandal coming to light in Italy. According to the multiple media reports, Serie A and Serie B referee designator Gianluca Rocchi is under investigation for "participation in sports fraud" on suspicion of having influenced Video Assistant Referee's decisions.

The investigation is still underway, with key details and potential club involvement yet to be clarified. Rocchi, who is in charge of assigning referees to the games for both Serie A and Serie B, confirmed the news on Saturday: "This morning I received a notice of investigation. I am sure I have always acted correctly and I have full confidence in the judiciary," Rocchi said in a statement to ANSA, the Italian major news agency.

In May 2025 a complaint letter was sent to the Italian Referees Association (AIA) by former referee assistant Domenico Rocca, who underlined some of the issues of the Italian referee system. The investigation led by Milan Prosecutor Maurizio Ascione addresses incidents that took place primarily during the 2024-25 season, when Napoli won the Scudetto on the last matchday.

What is the accusation about?

There are still plenty of details to be clarified and made public, but according to reports, Rocchi over-stepped his authority with VAR officials to recommend on-field reviews by banging on the window of the VAR booth in the Lissone VAR center (as with many sports, video review takes place away from the field where games are played, with the decisions being routed to a centralized location), and of assigning referees who were 'preferred' by some clubs, such as Inter, instead of others. None of the clubs or FA have commented on the matter. The President of the Italian FA Gabriele Gravina stepped down from his role following the national team's elimination at the World Cup playoffs.

One of the incidents under scrutiny took place during the Serie A match between Udinese and Parma on March 1, 2025. During the game, the three VAR officials in Lissone were reviewing a possible handball in Parma's penalty area. Initially, VAR official Daniele Paterna seemed inclined to dismiss the appeal, remarking, "Look at the position of the arm, it seems on the body." At one point, however, he looked behind him and appeared to address someone off-camera. Investigators suspect that Gianluca Rocchi may have left his position and repeatedly knocked on the VAR room's glass door to draw the officials' attention, allegedly urging them to recommend an on-field review. Udinese were ultimately awarded a penalty, which they converted to secure a 1–0 victory.

The inquiry is also examining earlier VAR-related episodes, including a controversial incident involving Alessandro Bastoni during the 2023–24 season. In that case, VAR official Luigi Nasca was later demoted after failing to flag a potential foul in the build-up to a goal. Although the sporting justice system had already reviewed and archived the matter, it has now been reopened by the civil courts.

The Italian sport minister Andrea Abodi wrote in a statement: "Like all of you, I am reading about the developments emerging from the investigation by the Milan Prosecutor's Office, which began with a complaint from a former member of the Italian Referees Association. While leaving it to the judicial authorities to carry out their work, and without wishing to comment on the actions of the CAN Rocchi referee assignor, the most serious issue that emerges is how this complaint was handled within the football system. So far, there has been no public response, nor do we know who received the complaint or which body was tasked with verifying its validity. I therefore expect to formally receive, as soon as possible, information from CONI regarding the matter. Should responsibilities be established, there will inevitably have to be consequences."

Another Calciopoli?

Italy is not new to scandals that involve referees. The most notable is the one that happened before the 2006 World Cup, also called Calciopoli. It was a big thunderstorm that affected Italian soccer and some of the biggest clubs in the summer of 2006, a few weeks before Italy won the 2006 World Cup against France in the Berlin final. Juventus was the biggest club involved as the Bianconeri were later relegated to the Italian second division after proof emerged of clubs who were selecting favorable referees for their own matches. Juventus saw their 2004-05 and 2005-06 titles stripped as a result.