When it comes to the Scudetto and relegation races in Serie A, everything will be decided in the last 90 minutes this weekend. But there has now been some clarity in terms of Europa League spots for next season. After the draw against Juventus, Maurizio Sarri's Lazio clinched Europa League qualification and will only need a draw in the last home match against Hellas Verona to finish fifth. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's last minute equalizer completely changed the outlook of the Europa race after a disappointing weekend for all the contenders. Atalanta lost at the San Siro against AC Milan while AS Roma drew against already relegated Venezia. On Monday, Fiorentina had the opportunity to win to cement a top-six spot but lost surprisingly 4-1 against Sampdoria away. Now all will be decided with the final games of the season.

Here's what to know:

Who qualifies for what?

Fifth and sixth place qualify for Europa League, while seventh goes to the Conference League. Eighth place misses out on Europe all together ... unless an unlikely scenario plays out (more below).

Current table

5. Lazio, 63 points (+19 GD)

6. AS Roma, 60 points (+13 GD)

7. Fiorentina, 59 points (+6 GD)

8. Atalanta, 59 points (+18 GD)

Schedule

All matches in Eastern Time

FiFriday

Torino vs. AS Roma, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

Saturday

Atalanta vs. Empoli, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

Fiorentina vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

Lazio vs. Hellas Verona, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

The scenarios through the league

To qualify for Europa League...

Roma must...

Beat Torino

or

See both Fiorentina and Atalanta fail to win their final match

Fiorentina must ...

Beat Juventus and see Roma fail to beat Torino

Atalanta must...

Beat Empoli and see Fiorentina and Roma both fail to win

Note: AS Roma can qualify for Europa League but beating Feyenoord in the Conference League final on May 25.

Eight teams for Europe?

There is also a scenario where Serie A gets eight teams in Europe. AS Roma need to finish seventh in the league and then win the Conference League final against Feyenoord. In that case the eighth team in the table will go to the Conference League next season. With the current table, Lazio and AS Roma go to the Europa League and Fiorentina will play the Conference League, while Atalanta are currently out of all the European competitions.



