Serie A is finally back this weekend after the long international break, and all the top teams will be involved in the fight, with AS Roma traveling to Como for the most anticipated match of the weekend. Elsewhere, Inter will host Parma at San Siro on Saturday while AC Milan will face Sassuolo on Sunday, a few hours before the Juventus away game against Cagliari. Let's now take a closer look at what to watch for on Matchday 6: the game, the player, the stat and the story you need to know.

Game to watch: Como vs. AS Roma

On Sunday, Como will host AS Roma at the Stadio Sinigaglia for another exciting Serie A game. Cesc Fabregas will try to stop Gian Piero Gasperini's side, who drew at home against Inter in their last game before the break. AS Roma are now considered a solid Scudetto contender after four wins and a draw in their opening five matches, and they currently lead the standings tied on points with Inter and Lazio, one of the surprises of the Serie A season. Como, on the other hand, are once again showing why they should be considered a serious candidate for the top four, with one of the most interesting and exciting sporting projects around Europe. Como and AS Roma will also return to Champions League action next week. The Giallorossi host Real Madrid on Wednesday, marking Jose Mourinho's first return to the Stadio Olimpico since leaving Roma in 2024. Meanwhile, Como face Feyenoord away from home.

Player to watch: Christian Pulisic

United States men's national team forward Christian Pulisic wasn't called up by Mauricio Pochettino for the last international break, as he was still not at his best. Pulisic started the new season late, as he was recovering from the injury suffered at the 2026 World Cup. He scored his first goal of the season against Lecce before the break. Things will be different this weekend, with Pulisic now fully available to AC Milan coach Ruben Amorim.



Stat of the weekend: Christian Pulisic was back on the scoresheet, 266 days after his last Serie A goal (Dec. 28, 2025, against Verona). Since then, he had gone 39 shots without scoring in the league, finally finding the net with his 40th attempt.

Story of the weekend: Allegri looking for a reaction

Napoli have been one of the most disappointing sides of the opening stretch of the season, with Massimiliano Allegri's team collecting only seven points from five games, including just two wins. Clearly, Napoli need a reaction, and on Saturday they face Frosinone, who by contrast have been one of the season's most surprising teams. Massimiliano Alvini's side have collected 10 points so far. Despite losing their season opener against Juventus, they bounced back with three wins and a draw in their next four matches. They will be keen to maintain their impressive form and continue playing attractive soccer, but face a tough test against Napoli. The Azzurri can now also finally count on Scott McTominay, who returned to training with Napoli earlier this week for the first time since undergoing a heart procedure last month. The former Manchester United midfielder received "corrective ablation treatment" at Spire Manchester Hospital after being diagnosed with a benign arrhythmia in September.

How to watch Serie A Matchday 6

Saturday, Oct. 10

Genoa vs. Fiorentina, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Parma, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Frosinone, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Oct. 11

Como vs. AS Roma, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Monza, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lecce vs. Bologna, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Sassuolo vs. AC Milan, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Cagliari vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Oct. 12

Atalanta vs. Venezia, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. Udinese, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)