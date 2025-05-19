The 2024-25 Serie A season is almost at its end, and with only one matchday left there are still some doubts about who will win the title and also who will end up in the top four. While Napoli, Inter have already clinched their Champions League spot and are in a dog fight until the bitter end for the Scudetto, and Atalanta have clinched third, there are three club still hoping to get a spot in the top four. So there's a ton to play for.

If Napoli and Inter end their 38-game seasons with the same point total, a play-off final will decide the 2024-25 Serie A winner next Monday, in an unprecedented showdown which might take place in the same week Inter will face PSG in the 2024-25 Champions League final in Munich on May 31. Here's everything you need to know head of the last week of action:

Why will Inter and Napoli play on Friday?

Inter and Napoli will play their last match of the 2024-25 season on Friday because if the two teams end up with the same point total (if Napoli lose and Inter draw), they will have to play their playoff for the Scudetto before the Champions League final that will take place in Munich on May 31. It won't be possible for the two teams to play after the end of May, as there is the international break before the start of the FIFA Club World Cup on June 14, where Inter will be among the 12 European clubs participating in the new format. Inter have also asked to play before in order to have the same free days as PSG before the Champions League final, as they would play the play-off on Monday, May 26. However, the Italian Serie A have opted to let Inter face Como away on Friday, while Napoli will play Cagliari at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

How to watch: Matchday 38

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, May 23

Como vs. Inter, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Cagliari, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, May 24

Bologna vs. Genoa, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Monza, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, May 25

Atalanta vs. Parma, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Empoli vs. Verona, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Lecce, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. AS Roma, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Udinese vs. Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Venezia vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

How many spots will Serie A have?

As some Italian teams disappointed in the Champions League, Serie A will have four teams in the next edition. Inter are the only side still in the UEFA Champions League, and they will face PSG in the final.

Coppa Italia winners Bologna, after beating AC Milan in the final on May 14, will also qualify directly for the Europa League league phase, avoiding the preliminary rounds. As things stand, here is what the standings mean for the next European tournaments:

Champions League league phase Champions League league phase Champions League league phase Champions League league phase Europa League league phase Conference League league phase

Bologna: qualified for the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League league phase

The Serie A play-off

If Napoli and Inter end the season with the same points (there is a one-point gap as things stand) the two teams will meet for a playoff final that will take place the Monday before the Champions League final on May 31. This special rule, which is also valid for the relegation race, was introduced after the 2021-22 season when AC Milan and Inter raced until the very last matchday of the season, and the Rossoneri ended up winning with a two-point margin over their city rivals. The playoff match will last 90 minutes, and if the score is tied at the end, it will go directly to the penalties. In case of a match between Inter and Napoli, the home stadium will be decided according to the the rules, which stipulate that the game "is played at the home stadium of the team with the better record in head-to-head matches". Inter and Napoli this season are perfectly balanced, as both matches ended in a draw with the same 1-1 score. In case of a tie in head-to-head results, the following criteria would determine the venue for the match:

Goal difference in head-to-head matches Goal difference across the entire championship Goals scored across the entire championship Coin toss

However, due to public order issues, it's likely Napoli fans won't be able to travel to Milan and they might decide to play the final in Rome at the Stadio Olimpico.

Title race

1. Napoli. 79 points

Remaining schedule: Cagliari (H)

2. Inter, 78 points

Remaining schedule: Como (A)

European race

3. Atalanta, 74 points

Remaining schedule: Parma (H)

4. Juventus, 67 points

Remaining schedule: Venezia (A)

5. AS Roma, 66 points

Remaining schedule: Torino (A)

6. Lazio, 65 points

Remaining schedule: Lecce (H)

7. Fiorentina, 62 points

Remaining schedule: Udinese (A)

8. Bologna, 62 points

Remaining schedule: Genoa (H)

