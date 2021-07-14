The opening rounds of Serie A fixtures are out and they contain a number of interesting fixtures. Opening week pits Jose Mourinho's AS Roma against Fiorentina in the pick of the games which you will be able to watch exclusively on CBS Sports/Paramount+.
The Portuguese manager has returned to Italy after his successful Inter Milan spell between 2008-10 when they won the UEFA Champions League and his return to calcio will be at Stadio Olimpico against a Viola side who saw Gennaro Gattuso leave after less than a month in charge this summer.
The following weeks are where the first heavyweight clashes of the season really occur when in the third Napoli hosts Juventus and Milan hosts Lazio on the same weekend while Juve will host Milan the following week. The two Derby d'Italia dates are on matchday nine in late October with Inter at home to Juve and then matchday 31 with the Bianconeri the hosts.As for the Derby della Madonnina between the two Milan clubs, matchday 12 in early November sees champions Inter play the away role with the 24th matchday the return arrangement at San Siro.
All the action kicks off on Aug. 22, on Paramount+ and CBS Sports.
Matchday 1 schedule
Bologna-Salernitana
Cagliari-Spezia
Empoli-Lazio
Inter-Genoa
Napoli-Venezia
Roma-Fiorentina
Sampdoria-Milan
Torino-Atalanta
Udinese-Juventus
Hellas Verona-Sassuolo
Other notable early matches
Matchday 3
Napoli-Juventus
Milan-Lazio
Matchday 4
Juventus-Milan
Matchday 6
Inter Milan-Atalanta
Matchday 7
Atalanta-Milan
Matchday 8
Juventus-Roma
Lazio-Inter Milan
The order of the fixtures is to be confirmed, but you can follow all of the Serie A action on the new home of Italian soccer right here.