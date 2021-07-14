The opening rounds of Serie A fixtures are out and they contain a number of interesting fixtures. Opening week pits Jose Mourinho's AS Roma against Fiorentina in the pick of the games which you will be able to watch exclusively on CBS Sports/Paramount+.

The Portuguese manager has returned to Italy after his successful Inter Milan spell between 2008-10 when they won the UEFA Champions League and his return to calcio will be at Stadio Olimpico against a Viola side who saw Gennaro Gattuso leave after less than a month in charge this summer.

The following weeks are where the first heavyweight clashes of the season really occur when in the third Napoli hosts Juventus and Milan hosts Lazio on the same weekend while Juve will host Milan the following week. The two Derby d'Italia dates are on matchday nine in late October with Inter at home to Juve and then matchday 31 with the Bianconeri the hosts.As for the Derby della Madonnina between the two Milan clubs, matchday 12 in early November sees champions Inter play the away role with the 24th matchday the return arrangement at San Siro.

All the action kicks off on Aug. 22, on Paramount+ and CBS Sports.

Matchday 1 schedule

Bologna-Salernitana

Cagliari-Spezia

Empoli-Lazio

Inter-Genoa

Napoli-Venezia

Roma-Fiorentina

Sampdoria-Milan

Torino-Atalanta

Udinese-Juventus

Hellas Verona-Sassuolo

Other notable early matches

Matchday 3

Napoli-Juventus

Milan-Lazio

Matchday 4

Juventus-Milan

Matchday 6

Inter Milan-Atalanta

Matchday 7

Atalanta-Milan

Matchday 8

Juventus-Roma

Lazio-Inter Milan

The order of the fixtures is to be confirmed, but you can follow all of the Serie A action on the new home of Italian soccer right here.