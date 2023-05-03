Napoli fans have to wait one more day to celebrate their third Serie A title following Wednesday's results, which saw second-place side Lazio defeat 2-0 Sassuolo.

Luciano Spalletti's side needs one point against Udinese on Thursday to lock up the title. If the Azzurri draw or win against Udinese, they will finally clinch their first Scudetto in 33 years. A loss means they will have to wait until Sunday when they face Fiorentina at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to clinch.

Coverage on Thursday begins at 1 p.m. ET with a special edition of Box 2 Box, followed by Calcio e Cappuccino pre-match show at 2 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which will simulcast the match alongside Paramount+ at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Napoli drew last Sunday against Salernitana and missed their first chance to clinch the title. If everything goes well on Thursday, the residents of Naples and Napoli fans everywhere across the globe will finally celebrate a long-awaited and deserved title.

Meanwhile, the race for the final Champions League spots is heating up with six points separating second place from seventh:

2. Lazio, 64 points (+46 GD)

3. Juventus, 63 points (+22 GD)

4. Inter, 60 points (+25 GD)

5. Atalanta, 58 points (+17 GD)

6. Milan, 58 points (+14 GD)

7. Roma, 58 points (+14 GD)

Inter scored six goals on Hellas Verona -- including a screamer from Hakan Calhanoglu -- and are currently fourth alone in the Serie A table. AC Milan drew at San Siro against Cremonese (after being down 1-0 until the final minutes) and AS Roma drew 1-1 at Monza. Both Atalanta (3-2 over Spezia) and Juventus (2-1 over Lecce) notched three crucial points.

It's all building up to be a momentous weekend in Italy with AS Roma facing Inter at the Stadio Olimpico, AC Milan hosting Lazio on Saturday and Juventus visiting Atalanta on Sunday.

Wednesday's results

Atalanta 3, Spezia 2

Juventus 2, Lecce 1

Salernitana 3, Fiorentina 3

Sampdoria 0, Torino 2

Inter 6, Verona 0

Lazio 2, Sassuolo 0

Monza 1, AS Roma 1

Cremonese 1, AC Milan 1

Thursday's schedule

Udinese vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Empoli vs. Bologna, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)