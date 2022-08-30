AS Roma and Inter Milan were victorious on Tuesday, while AC Milan drew against Sassuolo after goalkeeper Mike Maignan saved a penalty in the first half. On Wednesday there will be the rest of the Serie A matchday, while on Saturday it's the Derby della Madonnina as Inter Milan face AC Milan. Here are the scores and everything you need to know:

Results

Sassuolo 0, AC Milan 0

Inter Milan 3, Cremonese 1

AS Roma 3, Monza 0

Goal of the day

Inter Milan won at home against Cremonese and Nicolò Barella scored a stunner in the first half after Joaquin Correa opened the scoresheet after 12 minutes. Barella's goal came in on a counterattack that was driven very well by Denzel Dumfries and Hakan Calhanoglu. In the second half, Inter Milan ended Cremonese's chances to score points at San Siro with the goal scored by Lautaro Martinez, who came in in the second half to replace Correa.

Here is Barella's stunning strike:

Biggest surprise: AC Milan's draw

A goalless afternoon in Reggio Emilia, where AC Milan failed to win and drew 0-0 against Sassuolo. The Rossoneri had some issues in the attacking midfield, and they failed to create chances to score in the first half. On the other hand, Maignan saved a penalty as Domenico Berardi missed the opportunity to score the opening goal of the match. Later in the game, the Italian striker picked up a muscular injury that might keep him out for several weeks. Further medical tests will take place on Wednesday to figure out the severity. The Rossoneri will play the Milan derby on Saturday against Inter Milan, a game that sounds already crucial after the Scudetto holders drew two matches in the first four games of the season.

Player of the week: Paulo Dybala

It was the night of Paulo Dybala at the Stadio Olimpico, as the Argentinian striker scored a brace against AC Monza, registering his first goals with Roma. Dybala, with the second goal, scored his 100th goal in Serie A and brought three important points to Mourinho's side that managed to score another one in the second half with center back Roger Ibanez. After Tuesday's results, AS Roma are currently leading the table with ten points.

Wednesday's schedule

All times Eastern

Empoli vs. Hellas Verona, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sampdoria vs. Lazio, 12:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network and Paramount+)

Udinese vs. Fiorentina, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Spezia, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Lecce, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Thursday's schedule

All times Eastern