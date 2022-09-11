It was an intense round of matches this weekend in Italy's Serie A with Juventus drawing Salernitana at home while Inter Milan managed to get all three points against Torino. The current table sees three teams at the top in Napoli, AC Milan and Atalanta with AS Roma that still having to play their match against Empoli away on Monday. Here are the scores and everything you need to know:

Results

Napoli 1, Spezia 0

Inter Milan 1, Torino 0

AC Milan 2, Sampdoria 1

Atalanta 1, Cremonese 1

Bologna 2, Fiorentina 1

Lecce 1, Monza 1

Udinese 3, Sassuolo 1

Lazio 2, Hellas Verona 0

Juventus 2, Salernitana 2

Crazy ending in Juve-Salernitana

An incredible ending to the match between Juventus and Salernitana. Bianconeri were down 2-0 (Antonio Candreva and Krzysztof Piatek scored) but then the home team scored with Bremer Leonardo Bonucci, the latter finishing a rebound after missing a penalty. Arek Milik scored the third goal of the night in stoppage time, but then the referee called the goal off after the VAR check ruled Bonucci offside. The scenes then got wild with two red cards for Juve, including for Milik.

Take a look:





Match of the weekend: Inter 1, Torino 0

Inter Milan won against Torino at home thanks to a late winner from Marcelo Brozovic, who prevented Inzaghi's side from another negative result after Inter lost against AC Milan and Bayern Munich. It was not a good game at all in terms of their display, but the final result give some new hope to the fans, especially after the draws of Atalanta and Napoli. Inzaghi's side are now only two points behind the Serie A leaders.

Here's the winning goal:

Player of the day

Udinese striker Beto scored a brace against Sassuolo and led his team to another important win. The striker already scored four goals in the first six matches of the season. Udinese are currently fourth in the league, only one point behind the three leaders of the Serie A table. Next week they will play at home against Inter Milan.

Best goal

Stefano Sensi's free kick against Lecce finally brought the first point in the history of AC Monza in Serie A. Despite conceding a goal in the second half, the promoted side finally scored the first point of the season but the position of coach Giovanni Stroppa is still in danger. With the next match against Juventus, it will be crucial for his future.