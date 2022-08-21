After Inter Milan's win against Spezia on Saturday night, Napoli managed to keep the pace with Nerazzurri while AC Milan failed to win against Atalanta away and drew 1-1 in Bergamo. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was the man of the weekend after he scored a crucial brace and showed all his skill in front of his new fans at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as Napoli kept rolling. Here are the scores and everything you need to see:

Results

Torino 0, Lazio 0

Udinese 0, Salernitana 0

Inter Milan 3, Spezia 0

Sassuolo 1, Lecce 0

Empoli 0, Fiorentina 0

Napoli 4, AC Monza 0

AC Milan 1, Atalanta 1

Bologna 1, Hellas Verona 1

Match of the day

Atalanta 1, AC Milan 1

Definitely the most awaited match of the second weekend of Serie A soccer. The home team scored the opening goal of the match with Ruslan Malinovskyi who surprisingly started the game after coach Gian Piero Gasperini declared that he was for sale in the pre-match press conference. AC Milan pushed and managed to score the equalizer in the second half with midfielder Ismael Bennacer. Both sides tried a late winner but failed to score the third goal of the night in Bergamo and the match ended 1-1.

Player of the day

Kvaratskhelia is a name that the all the soccer fans need to take into consideration for the next couple of years. After scoring against Hellas Verona in his Serie A debut last week, the Georgian player scored a brace against AC Monza in the first home match of the season. An incredible goal in the first half reminded all the Napoli fans of the ones that former captain Lorenzo Insigne used to score. In the second half, Kvaratskhelia proved again to be an incredible talent by scoring his second goal of the day.

Best goal

Apart from the Kvaratskhelia's stunner against Monza, the combination between Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez that led to the opening goal of Inter Milan against Spezia was remarkable.

Biggest surprise

There were a lot of expectations around AC Monza this season and the first two matches were not good at all. The promoted side failed to record a single point and scored only one goal against Torino in the opening match, despite all the new signings. To make the situation worse, key defender Andrea Ranocchia was injured during Sunday's match, and he's set to miss several weeks. The position of coach Giovanni Stroppa is already in danger and the next games will be crucial for his future.

Monday's schedule

